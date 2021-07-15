Katie Holmes ‘Looking For A Husband,’ Eyeing Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex As Hubby Number 2?

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy officially divorced earlier this year. One tabloid is claiming the French banker has moved on with actress Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Katie Holmes Dating Olivier Sarkozy?

Woman’s Day is reporting that Holmes was spotted out in New York with Sarkozy a few weeks ago, indicating the two may be dating. “No one can see this going very far — he’s just way too cerebral for her. For now, they’re having fun, nothing exclusive,” an inside source tells the publication. “All of Katie’s friends are trying to keep her expectations low.”

The publication goes on to imply that Sarkozy, who finalized his divorce from Olsen in January, is in a very different romantic place than Holmes is. “She’s looking for a husband, which is why someone like Olivier would appeal to her especially after she embarrassed herself with [restaurateur] Emilio Vitolo. Already she’s trying to learn French and read more international newspapers so she knows a bit about what he’s talking about,” the source continues.

“But she’s way out of her depth going from a glorified waiter to the brother of a former French president who is said to have treated his ex-wife not very well, and the Kleenex are on standby,” the insider concludes.

What’s Going On With Katie Holmes?

There is nothing linking Katie Holmes with Olivier Sarkozy. Not a single picture or personal account printed in another publication can be found. If they did meet in that restaurant, it could have been anything from a business meeting to a brief hello. Maybe they didn’t even interact, but in our computer age, if there was some evidence that they were together, the internet would know about it. Gossip Cop can say this story is completely made up.

It’s worth pointing out that this article is dripping with sexist language towards Holmes. “Too cerebral” means the publication thinks the actress is dumb, which is not the case. She is currently directing her second film. By saying Sarkozy is too smart for her and that she embarrassed herself in her last relationship only feeds into this story’s false narrative.

Same Old Story

Woman’s Day loves to make up romance stories for Katie Holmes. Last fall, the outlet reported Holmes was pregnant with Vitolo’s baby. That article came out a few months before a story saying Holmes secretly dated Justin Theroux last year. A few weeks ago, she was supposedly attached to Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. A good rule of thumb is to not believe a single word the magazine prints.

