Is Katie Holmes Having A Baby With Justin Theroux?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux are not having a baby together. They’re not romantically involved at all, despite what one tabloid has claimed this week. Gossip Cop knows the truth.

“Katie’s dating Jen’s ex!” reads the headline of a story in this week’s issue of NW. According to the article, Holmes and Theroux, who was married to Jennifer Aniston for two years, have been secretly dating “on the down-low for the last few months.” A rather shady “exclusive insider” reports that Theroux has now moved in with Holmes and her daughter Suri. And because the tabloid never passes up a chance to be rude or insulting, the article adds that seeing Theroux bond with Suri “has sent Katie’s already-ticking biological clock into overdrive,” because as a woman in her 40s, of course, she must be obsessing over her waning ability to have children.

“She told him how much she’s longing for another child before it’s too late,” the questionable tipster goes on. Theroux is allegedly all-in on the idea, with Holmes hoping to get pregnant within the month. But, the article says, her ex-husband Tom Cruise isn’t so happy at the pairing: “Tom let Justin know he feels betrayed and hurt by his so-called pal muscling in on his ex-wife and daughter,” the insider explains, “but Justin’s not letting it get to him and is focusing on being there for Katie and Suri – and hopefully expanding their family as soon as possible.”

It’s not clear why the tabloids keep pairing up Theroux and Holmes, except maybe that they’ve both been through highly publicized divorces with Cruise and Aniston, both popular targets of gossip. Holmes’ spokesperson has categorically denied multiple times on the record for Gossip Cop that the two are not dating. There’s no evidence they’ve even met, they both just live in New York City.

As for Theroux and Cruise being friends, we can’t find any evidence of that either. Theroux co-wrote the screenplay for Tropic Thunder, a film Cruise starred in that came out over a decade ago, but it seems that they’re friendly acquaintances at best. Of course, this is all really beside the main point that Theroux and Holmes are not in a relationship.

It should be noted that NW has a history of making up nonsense about Holmes’ dating life. Back in November, Gossip Cop debunked a similar story that claimed Holmes was pregnant and the father was either Theroux or her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Foxx. In February, we busted the outlet for falsely pairing up Holmes and Bradley Cooper. For that one, Holmes’ rep assured us that she doesn’t even know Cooper. The tabloid is just completely off base with this phony narrative.