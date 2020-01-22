Truth About Katie Holmes ‘Wasting Away’ After Jamie Foxx Split

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Katie Holmes has not been “wasting away” in the wake of her split from Jamie Foxx last May, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the ridiculous story. There’s no truth to it.

Holmes and Foxx broke up a full eight months ago, but for whatever reason, the National Enquirer and RadarOnline are running stories about the actress being “heartbroken.” An anonymous insider tells the magazine, “Katie is eating little more than celery sticks and lettuce with a handful of seeds and nuts thrown in. She can’t be taking in more than 500 calories a day and her clothes are hanging off her wire-hanger frame.”

The unknown source says the actress is becoming increasingly frail, to the point where “she gets out of breath very quickly now, and under her makeup she’s gaunt and gray.” The alleged tipster goes on to say the actress has been having self-esteem issues since her romance with Foxx ended last year. “She really thought they were going to get married, and now she feels like a world-class fool. Her confidence has been crushed, and she’s overcompensating with all this crazy dieting!”

Nothing about the tabloid’s report is accurate. Just last month, Holmes herself spoke about her health and happiness in her cover story for Shape magazine. For starters, the actress opened up about her fitness routine, noting that she exercises “four times a week” with a variety of workouts – including spinning, boxing, yoga and dance classes. That doesn’t sound like someone who’s so weak they can barely breathe.

Holmes also opened up about learning to be more confident as she grows older, and explained that even when she feels unsure in a certain area, “I sit down and work on exactly what it is I want to accomplish and all the different ways I can achieve it.” The actress further noted that she’s a “big believer in self-care” and has a “balanced approach to food.” She added, “I focus on putting nutritious things into my body, but I don’t obsess over it. If I’m going out to dinner with friends, I enjoy a nice meal. If there’s junk food, I have it and then just eat healthier the next day.”

Simply put, Holmes clearly possesses a positive attitude and has the self-awareness to keep herself feeling happy and healthy. The Enquirer and RadarOnline are baselessly attacking the actress. As opposed to feeling downtrodden about her split from Foxx, Holmes has moved on with her life. She’s focused on her 13-year-old daughter Suri, her career and, of course, her own well-being.

Additionally, Holmes’ spokesperson is going on the record to refute the magazine’s report. Despite what the outlet’s unidentified “source” claims, the actress’s rep confirms she’s doing great. This isn’t the first time the Enquirer has printed fiction about the actress’s breakup. In November, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Holmes was going around trash talking Foxx to anyone who’d listen.

Last July, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for claiming Holmes was demanding that Foxx get her pregnant or she’d dump him. The couple had already split at the time that phony article was published, but the news wasn’t made public yet. The tabloid has never had any insight into the actress’s relationship with Foxx.