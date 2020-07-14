Katie Holmes Instagram Post Hint She Is Getting Married In Order To Change Suri Cruise's Last Name?

The magazine goes on to say Holmes may have found a way around this. Last week, Holmes shared a photo on her Instagram page which shows her wearing what appears to be a white wedding gown while sitting on a dock, leading to the speculation that the Dawson’s Creek star is getting remarried. So is the actress getting remarried? The answer is no. The picture the tabloid was referring too was a promotional photo for a clothing line Holmes was modeling for. Gossip Cop also double-checked with Holmes' rep, who confirmed the story wasn't true. Also, the notion the actress would remarry just to change her daughter’s last name is also ridiculous. If that was the case, why didn’t she just marry Jamie Foxx, whom she dated for nearly seven years?