Katie Holmes In Financial Trouble, Regretting Divorce Settlement?

Are Katie Holmes‘ alleged recent financial troubles making her look back to her divorce from Tom Cruise? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Katie Holmes ‘Taking Humiliating Jobs’ Amid Financial Struggles?

Twelve months ago, In Touch reported that Katie Holmes was broke and resorting to humiliating jobs to make ends meet. The tabloid recapped Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise, lamenting that the actress only walked away with custody of their daughter, Suri, and $400,000 a year in child support. The tabloid seemed to imply that since Holmes was now struggling financially, she was thinking she could have walked away with more.

An insider spilled to the tabloid, “Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement. But in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake.” The pandemic had apparently hit Holmes hard, and insiders were saying, “Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now.”

The tabloid even went as far as to claim Holmes had been making all of her money by “showing up at events and hawking products,” which she wasn’t able to do because of COVID. The magazine had a grim outlook for Holmes’ future, insisting those kinds of jobs might begin to pay less as restrictions lift.

Katie Holmes Regretting Divorce From Tom Cruise?

So, was it true that Holmes was re-evaluating things amid her serious financial troubles? Not at all.

It’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest Holmes was regretting the outcome of her divorce since she got to keep custody of her daughter. Holmes and Cruise had a prenup when they got married, so Holmes was never going to get a huge settlement from the divorce despite the tabloid’s allegation that she could have. The notion is offensive to Holmes, her family, and her legal team.

Additionally, despite the tabloid’s dramatic exclamations on the cover insisting Holmes was taking humiliating jobs, the actual article didn’t follow through with that narrative. The “insider” might have implied that her current revenue from “hawking products” might pay less in the future, but that is a far cry from the original allegation. Finally, according to more credible reports, Holmes is doing just fine. She isn’t regretting her decisions or taking humiliating jobs. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holmes is worth an estimated $25 million.

The Tabloids On Katie Holmes

Besides, the tabloids seem to enjoy crafting elaborate fictions about Holmes’ personal life. Last month, New Idea reported that Holmes was planning to take down the entire Church of Scientology to get revenge on Tom Cruise. Then, the National Enquirer reported that Holmes was becoming a stage mom for Suri. And more recently, OK! came out with the ridiculous claim that Holmes was hooking up with her ex, Jamie Foxx. Obviously, this was just another false story on Holmes in a sea of others like it.

