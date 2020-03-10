Katie Holmes Hooked Up With Nicole Kidman’s Ex Lenny Kravitz?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Katie Holmes did not hook up with Nicole Kidman’s ex-fiancé, Lenny Kravitz, despite one tabloid insisting otherwise. The story is completely bogus. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Katie hooks up with Nicole’s ex… again!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day. According to a supposed “source,” Holmes had a “hot hook-up” with Kravitz, to whom Kidman was once engaged, at a Paris Fashion Week after-party. Kidman isn’t actually involved in this story at all, except in the sense that it’s supposedly the second time the two actresses’ “love lives are crossing paths.” Both women were of course married to Tom Cruise.

The suspicious insider goes on to say that Holmes “threw caution to the wind” when she ran into Kravitz at a Fashion Week party. She has supposedly since been telling friends she “had a wonderful time with him.” “Katie’s pretty coy about this stuff, but you can tell something went down,” the tipster tells the magazine. “I bet she hooked up with him… everyone has their fingers crossed it will turn into something more.”

This article is totally ridiculous. A rep for Holmes laughed off the claim when Gossip Cop reached out for comment. Note that the tabloid starts off by outright saying Holmes and Kravitz hooked up, but then immediately walks it back with the “insider” stating it as a guess rather than a fact. Even the source, whose credibility and existence is pretty questionable, can’t confirm that it really happened. This is a total non-story.

Because of her various high-profile relationships with men including Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Holmes is the frequent subject of absurd tabloid dating rumors. Gossip Cop has debunked many bogus rumors about how Holmes has dealt with her breakup with Foxx last year. And even though their divorce was eight years ago, Cruise and Holmes’ daughter Suri provides countless opportunities for tabloids to continue to invent wild rumors about them. Last Christmas, for example, we busted a phony story from Star alleging that Cruise asked Holmes to spend the holiday with Suri.

Holmes has also been linked to Kidman a lot, despite the two seeming not to know each other at all. Gossip Cop has busted a variety of stories about Holmes and Kidman’s supposed secret friendship. The various rumors about the actresses have included them developing a Hollywood project together, meeting up in secret to gossip about Cruise, and asking each other for help in saving their respective kids from Scientology. This time around, Kravitz is arbitrarily being used to link Holmes and Kidman. It’s just more nonsense.