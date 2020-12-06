Katie Holmes Heartbroken Over Jamie Foxx Engagement?

It didn’t stop there though, as the magazine then said Suri Cruise was helping her mother purchase a new wardrobe as a way of getting over Foxx. The tabloid just ran through all the breakup stereotypes it could think of, but Holmes’s attire was never tethered to Foxx. In another story, the Batman Begins star was trying to hastily find a man to who would marry her and become Suri’s father. Holmes has been a single mother for a long time, so why would that suddenly need to change just because a breakup happened? She's a strong woman that this tabloid clearly knows nothing about.