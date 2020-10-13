Katie Holmes Hearing 'Wedding Bells'?

Is Katie Holmes scouting wedding venues for her impending nuptials to Emilio Vitolo Jr.? One tabloid reports Holmes is preparing to walk down the aisle again. Gossip Cop investigates the latest story about the actress.
According to Woman’s Day, Katie Holmes is preparing to tie the knot with Emilio Vitolo Jr. The actress and celebrity chef's romance became public knowledge last month, but recently the two were seen touring a church and insiders tell the magazine the “hot and heavy pair” are already talking about marriage. “They’re both so ready and would do it tomorrow if they could,” spills the insider.
The magazine notes how Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were both raised Catholics, which is why the tabloid's source claims the couple was looking at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The tabloid’s source adds, “Marrying in a Catholic Church would be the most fitting final middle finger from Katie to Tom Cruise before she closes that chapter of her life forever.” The informant further reveals the restauranteur makes Holmes “feel amazing” and she can’t “wait to marry him.”
The publication alleges the Holmes isn’t looking for an elaborate affair, as her first wedding to Cruise was, but to this day “regrets” it. “She is head over heels for Emilio, they have barely been apart for a few hours since they got together,” concludes the tabloid’s insider. Gossip Cop doesn’t doubt that Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are happy together, but we would like to point out that since the pair are Catholic, they could’ve just visited the church for religious purposes. The couple could’ve gone to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for prayer, confession, or even just to simply tour the historic landmark. Besides, any ceremony at one of the most famous churches in the world would be anything but low-key.
As for the two getting married, we’ve already corrected that narrative in a separate report. The tabloid Heat purported Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were eloping but a rep for the actress denied the claim. Simply put, Holmes isn’t walking down the aisle any time soon. From what we’ve gathered, the tabloids are just jumping the gun because Katie Holmes is dating again.
This also isn’t the first phony report we’ve debunked from Woman’s Day about Holmes. A few days ago, we busted the same magazine for claiming Holmes’ daughter, Suri, left her home to live with Tom Cruise. The story was completely bogus. Last year, we debunked the tabloid for alleging Holmes was mandated to give Cruise their daughter for Christmas. Suri spent Christmas with Holmes, not Cruise. These stories are further proof that Woman’s Day can’t be trusted because of its ridiculous stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.