Katie Holmes Had ‘Public Breakdown’ After Breakup With Boyfriend?

Ariel Gordon
5:00 pm, May 19, 2021
Katie Holmes in a white jacket and top
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Is Katie Holmes struggling to cope with her breakup from Emilio Vitolo Jr.? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Katie Holmes Has ‘Public Breakdown’?

According to a recent edition of New Idea, Katie Holmes was spotted “breaking down” in New York City. The tabloid provided snapshots of the actress looking “stressed out” as she ran errands in the city. She appeared to be crying behind her mask on the outing, drawing concern from those who recognized her. In another photo, the actress ate yogurt alone on the steps in front of a building.

The tabloid points to Holmes’ recent split from boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. as the reason behind Holmes’ alleged “breakdown.” The couple was together for eight months before Holmes reportedly called their relationship off. According to one of the tabloid’s inside sources, Holmes feared Vitolo was using her for her fame. To Holmes, “something didn’t seem right… so she pulled away,” spills the insider.

Katie Holmes Regretting Her Breakup?

So, is it true that Holmes is “breaking down” after her split from Vitolo? Not at all.

Pictures can be deceiving. While Holmes did appear stressed in the photos the magazine provided, the reality is that we have no context at all. There’s no indication of how long Holmes appeared distraught, where she was going, or who she was with. Furthermore, as only a subjective observer, the photo of her eating yogurt doesn’t paint her as distressed. Hungry, maybe, but not suffering a public “breakdown.”

Besides, Holmes has been spotted on similar outings in good spirits. As Holmes films the movie The Watergate Girl, she’s been spotted stepping out in enviably fashionable outfits and looking relatively cheerful. The tabloid pretends to have an inside look into Holmes’ life when all it really has is a breakup and out-of-context photos. It’s obvious the report was nothing more than speculation.

The Tabloid On Katie Holmes

Pictures aside, it’s hard to trust anything New Idea has to say about Katie Holmes. This same tabloid reported last year that Holmes and Vitolo were fighting over her weight. Then, the very same magazine insisted that Holmes and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, were fighting over her PDA with Vitolo. The publication even alleged that Holmes was hatching a grand scheme to get back at Cruise. Obviously, the tabloid can’t be trusted to report accurately on Holmes’ personal life.

