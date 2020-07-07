Katie Holmes Enrolling In Medical School?

In May of last year, New Idea was debunked by Gossip Cop for claiming Katie Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s baby. The tabloid insinuated that Holmes was expecting a child with her then-current boyfriend at the Met Gala at the time. A supposed insider told the outlet, “Katie told close family and friends she's three months pregnant, hence why they decided to go public with their relationship at the Met Gala to celebrate and show the world they're in love." However, Gossip Cop corrected the bogus story and confirmed the actress wasn’t pregnant. The couple broke up shortly after the story was printed.