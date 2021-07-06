Katie Holmes Enrolling In Medical School After Breakup With Emilio Vitolo?

Is Katie Holmes looking to enroll in medical school? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Coronavirus Pandemic Inspired Katie Holmes To Become A Doctor?

Twelve months ago, New Idea reported Katie Holmes was telling her friends that she was ready to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. The publication alleged Holmes was enrolling in Columbia University to study medicine. The outlet explained that Holmes had been accepted into the university before but decided to defer to focus on her acting career.

An insider explained to the tabloid, “Katie battled with her father, Martin, when she wanted to delay med school and give acting a try,” adding, “It was a huge gamble and it did pay off. But she’s not forgotten her dream of helping people and the virus situation has only spurred her on more.” The source concluded by musing, “Plus, she knows her dad will be even more proud of her than he already is.”

Katie Holmes Enrolling In Med School To Please Her Father?

We’ll give the tabloid points for creativity, but the entire report was bogus. While it’s true Holmes once considered becoming a doctor and was accepted into Columbia University at one point, it’s clear her life took off in a different direction. Holmes has no plans of becoming a doctor; neither her father nor the COVID pandemic has changed that. Gossip Cop was able to get in touch with a spokesperson for Holmes who responded to the story with “a big no.” And in recent news, Holmes’ acting career is only ramping up, making it all the more apparent that she isn’t pursuing a degree in medicine.

Don’t Believe Anything You Read About Katie Holmes

We wouldn’t trust anything New Idea has to say about Holmes. This is the same tabloid that once alleged Holmes was getting married in order to change Suri Cruise’s last name. Of course, no wedding followed. Then, late last year, the outlet claimed Holmes and her boyfriend at the time Emilio Vitolo were fighting over her weight. The whole report was an offensive example of body-shaming.

More recently, the tabloid reported Holmes had a “public breakdown” over her split from Vitolo. There was no breakdown and only focused on incredibly misleading pictures. And finally, the magazine asserted Holmes was moving on with Alexander Skarsgard. This rumor, Skarsgard dismissed himself some time ago. Obviously, New Idea has no problem making up things about Holmes.

