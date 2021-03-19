Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Fighting Over Her Weight, His Wandering Eye?

As one of America’s most charming girl-next-door celebrities, it’s no wonder tabloids are obsessed with Katie Holmes‘ love life. Apparently, they’re still reeling over Holmes and Cruise splitting more than eight years ago, because they’re constantly exposing ridiculous rumors about Katie’s current relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Here are a few Gossip Cop has previously reported.

Vitolo Already Cheating on Holmes

Just weeks after Holmes and Vitolo emerged as a new couple, Star publicly doomed their relationship, saying Vitolo couldn’t remain loyal long. Rather, as a “ladies guy,” he was said to be “texting a bunch of girls to let them know he and Holmes weren’t nearly as serious as they seemed.” The source also added that Holmes was totally unaware of the texts and is in love, even obsessed with him. However, with little evidence and a reputable rep for Holmes completely invalidating the story, Gossip Cop chopped up this rumor like chef Vitolo’s dices onion.

Heartbroken Over His Wandering Eye

When the first cheating scandal still sat sour in stomachs, National Enquirer sought the opportunity to allege he was cheating on Holmes with his eyes. Calling him a “fame-seeking cad with a wandering eye,” a source tattles that “He’s constantly checking out other women when they’re out on the town, and he’s spending way too much time online drooling over hot babes on the internet.”

If that’s not enough, they further attempt to prove their point by gushing “Emilio has a serious roving eye and his ego has been out of control since he started dating a big-time Hollywood name.” Gossip Cop quickly disproved these rumors, highlighting the fact that they’re constantly seen together around New York City.

A Hot Temper Exposes Emilio’s “Ugly Side”

Neither of the cheating rumors stuck with fans, so National Enquirer shifted to attacking Vitolo Jr’s temper, suggesting friends of Holmes were worried and “warning her to wise up about her hot-tempered beau after the chef went on a profanity-laced rant on Instagram.” Vitolo’s restaurant was mandated to ban indoor dining related to the pandemic, and he understandably expressed concern about losing lots of business as a result.

An outlet source snitches “He’s definitely let his nice-guy mask slip and it’s affecting their relationship. Everything was all peaches and cream before, but now it’s strained and difficult at times.” While he may have articulated his frustration a little too feistily for liking, Gossip Cop assures this doesn’t mean it’s a blatant “bad sign of what’s to come” for their relationship.

Katie’s Weight Worrying Her Beau

Latching onto Vitolo’s hot temper reputation, a headline from New Idea reported he lashed out at Holmes for her extreme plant-based, no-carb diet that was causing her to become much too thin. Claiming that Holmes is so terrified of gaining weight, a shady source said she “incurred the wrath of the Italian food maestro” after refusing to taste one of the chef’s latest sauces.

Tabloids are uncannily obsessed with Katie Holmes weight, nearly as much as they are with her love life. Yet, their fascinations rarely hold much truth if any, and Gossip Cop predicts Vitolo Jr’s sous chef’s underpar meals receive more lashing than does Holmes.

