Truth About Katie Holmes Ditching New York City

Katie Holmes is not leaving New York City and moving to the countryside for a quieter life. An online tabloid report claiming that is false. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to a phony report on the gossip site RadarOnline, Holmes has become a “bonafide hippy” and is planning to move out of New York City, her home for years, and find a place in the country. A questionable “source” tells the site the the actress and her teenage daughter Suri are becoming more health-conscious and believe “living in an intense, bustling metropolis like Los Angeles or New York” isn’t healthy. As such, according to the unknown insider, Holmes thinks “living a small-town life, or some version thereof, is the best course of action.”

According to the unreliable outlet, Holmes got the idea from the wife of her former Dawson’s Creek co-star, James Van Der Beek. The site claims Kimberly Van Der Beek convinced Holmes that the noise, pollution and stress of a city can leave people run down and in poor health. Weirdly, at that point, the silly article turns into a full-on Dawson’s Creek reunion as the outlet mentions Michelle Williams as another person who “benefited from fleeing the full-time confines of Brooklyn for life in a remote part of Upstate New York.” The anonymous source finally adds, “These Dawson’s Creek kids simply prefer that kind of lifestyle now that they’re all grown up with kids of their own!”

The whole premise is ridiculous. Holmes isn’t leaving New York City. The actress obviously loves living there. Her Instagram handle even reflects that, with “212,” the city’s area code, added to her name. In an interview with People on why she moved to New York in the first place, Holmes revealed, “I love the theater, the galleries in my neighborhood. Stuff [like] that is so much of what makes me love this city. I love the Knicks. I love talking to my neighbors in the elevator. I like feeling a part of something big.” Additionally, rather than rely on an unnamed tipster like the tabloid, Gossip Cop checked in with Holmes’ rep, who is authorized to speak on her behalf. The actress’s spokesperson tells us the story is false.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time RadarOnline has been wrong about Holmes’ living situation. In September 2018, the website alleged Holmes and Jamie Foxx were “moving down south together.” That bogus report stemmed from a visit Holmes made to Atlanta to see Foxx, whom she was dating at the time. The online tabloid took the opportunity to invent a story about the couple “house hunting” while she was there. The story made little sense, as Holmes lives in New York and Foxx in Los Angeles, but the blog was all too happy to make up a story about them moving to Atlanta. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, and the former couple never moved to Georgia.

RadarOnline really has no insight into any part of the actress’s personal life. Just last month, the outlet claimed Holmes felt “cursed” after her failed romances with Foxx and Tom Cruise. That story asserted her love life was “one disappointment after another,” and she was struggling to move on. Gossip Cop checked in with Holmes’ rep after suspecting the claim was incorrect. Her spokesperson confirmed it with us, saying, “The story on Radar is false. Any real friend of Katie’s is not speaking to Radar.” There you have it.