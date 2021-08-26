Katie Holmes ‘Desperate’ To Keep New Man A Secret?

Is Katie Holmes hiding the fact that she has a new boyfriend? One tabloid insists Holmes is “desperate” to keep her new romance under wraps. Gossip Cop investigates.

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Katie Holmes was spotted cozying up to a handsome stranger in NYC last week. The magazine shares a photo of Holmes out for a stroll and mid-conversation with an unknown man. According to the report, this means Holmes is dating again, but she’s determined to keep things under the radar. The magazine claims Holmes was spotted on an outing with this “silver fox” back in 2017 as well, but they never began a romantic relationship.

“He’s a writing buddy she’s known for years. They were very close back in 2017, but when they started getting a bit of attention, he backed out of any serious relationship,” an inside source dishes, “It’s good she’s kept in contact with this writing group as they gave her the courage to produce Almost A Year [her ex Emilio Vitolo Jr stars in the short film released in the US in June]. She’s incredibly protective of them — and even more so of this guy.”

Katie Holmes Dating ‘George Clooney Lookalike’?

So, is it true Holmes is back in the dating game? Truthfully, we have no idea. But we seriously doubt the tabloid has any more information about the star’s love life than we do. First of all, there was nothing particularly romantic about the photo of Holmes’ outing with the unnamed man. Other than the fact that they were a man and woman alone together, there’s nothing to suggest they are romantically involved. And since the pair had no problem walking around NYC in broad daylight, we seriously doubt they’re trying to keep their association under wraps.

Furthermore, the outlet solely relies on the word of anonymous insiders. Since Holmes prefers to keep the details of her life out of the public eye, we seriously doubt anyone actually close to the star is spilling her information to the tabloid — especially if she’s so “desperate” to keep her new man a “secret.” The only story here is that Katie Holmes took a stroll in New York City with an unidentified man. Truthfully, the identity of the man and the nature of their encounter is none of the tabloid’s business.

The Tabloid On Katie Holmes

We wouldn’t trust anything Woman’s Day has to say about Katie Holmes. Back in 2019, the magazine insisted Holmes had a secret romance with Justin Theroux. Then the outlet alleged Holmes had secretly adopted a baby. The tabloid next reported that Holmes was engaged to chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. And more recently, the publication alleged Holmes had her eye on dating Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband. Obviously, Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to Holmes’ love life.