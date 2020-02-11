Did Katie Holmes Make A ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot With Her Daughter Suri?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Katie Holmes never made a Dawson’s Creek reboot with her daughter Suri Cruise, but exactly one year ago, a tabloid claimed the project was in the works. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it was first published. 365 days later, it remains false.

On February 11, 2019, Gossip Cop called out NW for wrongly reporting that the cast of Dawson’s Creek was returning for a new version of the ‘90s teen drama. In addition to Holmes – Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson were all said to be reprising their characters from the original show.

A surprise new addition included Holmes’ 13-year-old daughter Suri, who would supposedly be playing the daughter of her character Joey. An unknown source told the magazine, “Suri has expressed an interest in acting, and this could be the perfect opportunity for her to get a taste of what that world is like while having her mom by her side.”

The tabloid’s report was based on the word of an anonymous insider, but Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’ spokesperson, who told us on the record that it was made up. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, called the the magazine’s premise “nuts.” Holmes isn’t working on any sort of Dawson’s Creek reboot, let alone one featuring her daughter.

Several months after Gossip Cop debunked the story, Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson shut down rumors of a reboot. “We keep talking about it, but no,” he said during a panel for his new series Tell Me a Story. “As of now there’s nothing in the pipeline.” Williamson added, “We kind of ended it.”

Back in November, Holmes expressed doubt that a Dawson’s Creek reboot would ever happen. When asked about the possibility on an Australian radio show, the actress said, “I don’t know… We all get asked that quite often which is so flattering because we had such a great time making the show.” Although Holmes didn’t rule out the possibility as much as Williamson did, it’s clear there’s nothing in the works at this time.

Unfortunately, NW has continued making up fiction about the actress and her daughter. In October, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Holmes was having a breakdown over Tom Cruise supposedly coming back into Suri’s life. In reality, the movie star remains estranged from both the actress and their daughter. Just last month, the outlet alleged that Suri was begging Holmes to eat. That story was also baseless.