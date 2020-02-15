Truth About Katie Holmes Dating After Jamie Foxx Split

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Katie Holmes has been linked to a lot of famous men following her split from Jamie Foxx last year. These stories surrounding the actress’s love life have all been false. Here are some recent dating rumors that Gossip Cop has busted.

Last Septemer, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for attempting to create a romance between Holmes and Liam Hemsworth, who had recently split from Miley Cyrus. The article emerged following news that the Dawson’s Creek star would be traveling to Australia to serve as the 2019 Ambassador for McHappy Day. That’s all the outlet needed to link her to the Australian actor, who was newly single at the time. Holmes’ rep laughed off the ridiculous premise. Hemsworth has been in two relationship since then – with Maddison Brown and current girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Holmes and Hemsworth were never a thing.

Later that month, NW wrongly reported that Holmes was dating Josh Lucas, her co-star in the upcoming movie The Secret. According to an unknown source, the actress had started a “revenge romance” with her co-star shortly after her breakup with Foxx. The alleged insider even speculated that there could be marriage and kids in the pair’s future. Holmes’ spokesperson, however, assured Gossip Cop that the story was completely “made up.” As we noted at the time, the actress was never spotted on any outings with Lucas, despite being constantly hounded by the paparazzi. That’s because they were never a couple.

In November, Gossip Cop debunked a Star cover story about Holmes secretly dating Justin Theroux. An anonymous tipster told the outlet that the two stars had been going on secret dates in New York City, where they both live. Naturally, there was zero photographic evidence to back this up. Jennifer Aniston was dragged into the phony storyline, as the tabloid insisted she was furious about her ex-husband romancing Holmes. However, the actress’s rep told us in no uncertain terms, “Katie doesn’t know Justin.” Theroux’s spokesperson dismissed the story as fiction as well.

Later in November, Gossip Cop called out Woman’s Day for falsely claiming Holmes wanted to date Jennifer Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky. The tabloid said the actress had a major “crush” on the filmmaker, “obsessing” over his social media posts and trying to set up a meeting. Holmes’ rep laughed off the premise entirely. The story was totally random and unfounded. Like Theroux, it seemed the magazine invented the fake romance because Aronofsky is a male celebrity living in New York City.

And earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted NW for wrongly reporting that Holmes has secretly been dating Bradley Cooper for months. The actor, as you might have guessed, is also based in New York. “They live only a few blocks from one another and bumped into each other in their local coffee shop one day,” a questionable source told the publication. The “insider” maintained that the two started dating after their run-in, but were keeping their relationship “super low-key.” As we noted in some of the previous stories above, it’s nearly impossible that two stars of their caliber could go dating around New York City and not be photographed by anyone. We also ran the story by Holmes’ rep, who plainly told us, “They don’t know each other.”