Katie Holmes Dating Alex Rodriguez After He’s Spotted Leaving Her Apartment Building?

It’s crazy to think that just a few months ago Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged. As Lopez has moved on to her ex Ben Affleck, eyes have shifted to Rodriguez to see how he’s moving on. Rumors are now flying that he could be rebounding with Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop investigates.

Simultaneous Singlehood

Both Rodriguez and Holmes are currently processing breakups, which makes this pairing at least plausible. Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo jr split up around the same time that Rodriguez and Lopez very publically ended things. This latest rumor came about after Rodriguez was spotted leaving Holmes’ apartment building in the Big Apple.

Conspicuous Apartment

Rodriguez was recently seen shopping for a new place to live in New York City. The $480 million man is shopping at some of the most luxurious spots in Manhattan. It was this apartment search that brought Rodriguez close to Holmes.

Gossip Cop means geographically close, as Rodriguez was simply looking at apartments near Holmes’ residence. The two were not meeting up, and in fact, the two are not even friends. A rep for Holmes says “they have never even met.” A source close to Rodriguez clarified that “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building.”

This isn’t entirely accurate. Holmes and Rodriguez were photographed together at a 2010 Super Bowl party alongside Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. That was little more than ships passing, however, and they’ve had nothing to do with each other since. Rodriguez and Holmes are not dating, so this internet rumor is false.

Other Holmes Suitors

Curiously enough, Gossip Cop sees geography pop up constantly in bogus rumors about Holmes’ love life. Last year, Woman’s Day claimed Holmes was secretly dating Mulholland Drive star, Justin Theroux. The only evidence it had was that they both live in New York, so we busted the story.

Recently, New Idea reported that Holmes and Alexander Skarsgård were setting “New York circles spinning.” The two apparently met while he was filming Succession in New York, but there was no real truth to this story. As far as we know, Holmes is currently single.

You can expect many more rumors and speculation about Rodriguez’s love life, and it remains to be seen who he could date next. Keep in mind that Rodriguez isn’t exactly the most private person in the world, so you should expect some Instagram posts and official confirmation. Until that comes, Gossip Cop will remain wary of any claims in the gossip media.

