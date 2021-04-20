Katie Holmes Credits This Drugstore Moisturizer For Keeping A Youthful Glow

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s still hard to process that Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise just turned 15. The 42-year-old actress hardly looks older than when she originally broke out on the scene on Dawson’s Creek back in 1998.

While it’s all too easy to chalk up celebrities anti-aging wizardy to expensive products and cosmetic procedures, Holmes actually has a surprisingly simple and affordable routine to fighting wrinkles and keeping her skin supple and soft.

Having been a Brand Ambassador for Olay, Holmes was not only a public champion for the beauty brand, but a true fan herself. Speaking with Into The Gloss she revealed, “I’ve been using Olay for many, many years, and I grew up with my family members using it.”

As for her go-to favorite products, her routine always starts with Olay Regenerist Cream Cleaner, a great everyday face wash that combines anti-aging ingredients with gentle exfoliants to improve skin’s texture.

She follows that up with Olay Active Hydrating Cream, which she applies both AM and PM. She also noted that when she’s in California where the climate is dryer, upping her moisturizer application is key.

This classic moisturizer is a perfect everyday go-to for all ages and skin types. The time-proven formula delivers intense moisture without being greasy or clogging pores. It also helps to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. And for the price, this is a product you won’t feel guilty packing on on days your skin is in need of a hydration boost.

Of course, skincare is just one important part of the equation. Holmes mentioned to Vogue UK it was all about trying your best–keeping a consistent routine, drinking plenty of water, staying active, spending time with love ones, and just embodying a positive attitude as much as possible.

Amen to that! And don’t forget to stock up on Katie’s magic moisturizer, available at amazon.com.

More Celeb Beauty Favs

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Kamala Harris’ Go-To Beauty Products For An All Day Flawless Look

Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner