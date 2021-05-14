Gossip Cop

Katie Holmes, Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr Break Up After 8 Months Together

Katie Holmes looks to the side as she smiles slightly
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of about eight months Emilio Vitolo Jr have officially called it quits on their romance, a spokeswoman for the actress has confirmed. The two turned heads over the past few months after being photographed out and about New York City, often putting on public displays of affection. As the months passed on, however, the relationship clearly cooled off, though there reportedly aren’t any hard feelings between them.

Emilio Vitolo Jr, Katie Holmes’ Whirlwind Romance Is Over

The romance between actress Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr burst onto the scene last year in September. The two sparked an almost endless stream of gossip after the two were often caught sharing passionate smooches while out on dates, but recent months have brought rumors that the two are no longer as hot and heavy

A spokesperson for Holmes has confirmed rumors that the two have split up, but there was no drama or conflict that led to the break up. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” Holmes’ spokesperson told Us Weekly. Despite the fact that some tabloids have been spinning tales of fights and alleged cheating, the issues actually facing the couple were more practical and mundane. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.” 

Holmes has been away from New York in order to shoot an upcoming film in Connecticut, so the distance, not to mention the pair’s other responsibilities, came between them. Since the spokesperson indicated that the two would remain friends even after going their separate ways, there’s still a chance that once Holmes returns to New York, she’ll be seen hanging around the celebrity chef once again. It’s nice to know that the two separated on good terms since the tales from the tabloids haven’t exactly been kind towards them.

