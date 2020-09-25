Katie Holmes Headed For 'Catfight' With Boyfriend's Ex?

Here's The Truth About Katie Holmes' Romance

Let’s backtrack a bit. It was reported by the Daily Mail that Emilio Vitiolo Jr. reportedly broke up Rachel with Emmons via text. However, the same outlet also reported that Emmons was recently spotted with a friend in Northern California where she appeared to look “carefree.” Emmons also shared a fresh picture of herself on Instagram in what appears to be an antique shop. From these two photos, it doesn’t look like Emmons is gearing up for a “catfight” with Katie Holmes. Additionally, a rep for the actress denied the “girl fight” story concocted by the tabloid. Gossip Cop can’t say for sure that Emmons isn’t upset over Holmes's romance with her former fiance, but we can correct the idea that the two ladies will be battling over him.