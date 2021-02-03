Wait, Katie Holmes, Bradley Cooper Secretly Dated Last Year?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Bradley Cooper and Katie Holmes secretly dated. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus report at the time. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story. Here’s what we've uncovered.
Last February, NW alleged Bradley Cooper and Katie Holmes were undercover lovers. The tabloid claimed the two celebrities struck up a romance after crossing paths in New York City. An insider revealed, “They live only a few blocks from one another and bumped into each other in their local coffee shop one day. They got talking, as mutually famous people do. Katie later told a few friends he'd asked for her number but didn't expect anything to come of it."
The magazine said Cooper reached out to Holmes a few days after meeting and in three months a romance blossomed between the two. “No one bothered them or even seems to recognize them - they go super low-key. That's how they both like it. In Manhattan, it's easy to fly under the radar when you want to,” the source disclosed. Gossip Cop immediately questioned the validity of the publication’s story when it claimed Cooper and Holmes could easily “fly under the radar” in the Big Apple. Holmes is constantly photographed whenever she’s steps out in the city so if she was secretly dating Cooper, the paparazzi would’ve likely caught the A-listers.
However, the informant further detailed Holmes and Cooper's bonding over having daughters and that the Hangover star met Suri Cruise. The source also divulged how Holmes and Cooper’s respective exes would feel about their supposed relationship. “Lady Gaga and Irina [Shayk] will be shocked. Gaga expected Bradley to shack up with her when he dumped Irina,” claimed the source, through Gossip Cop clarified Cooper never dated Gaga. The tipster then stated Jamie Foxx, who Holmes was with for six years, would be upset by the news because he “decided he wanted Katie back.”
Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the Dawson’s Creek actress for clarification about the story. The actress’ rep confirmed the story was false and that Holmes didn’t even know Bradley Cooper. Holmes is involved with a new man, but it isn’t Cooper. The actress is currently dating chef, Emilio Vitolo Jr. As for Cooper, the actor has reportedly remained single and focused on his daughter with Shayk.
Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s inaccuracy, since NW has often been wrong about both Holmes and Cooper. In 2019, we busted the magazine for alleging Lady Gaga was pregnant with Bradley Cooper’s child. She wasn't. They were never even dating. The outlet also purported Holmes starved herself after she broke up with Jamie Foxx. Also not correct. Neither of these reports were true, which Gossip Cop clarified at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
