Katie Holmes’ Friends Think She’s Dating Bradley Cooper?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Katie Holmes is dating a mystery A-lister and her friends believe it’s Bradley Cooper? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

The latest issue of OK! is pretending to have a whole lot of insight into the actress’s love life. According to the magazine, Holmes was recently set up with a handsome male star, but she’s not revealing his identity yet. “She won’t say exactly, but her friends keep guessing: Chris Evans? Brad Pitt? Bradley Cooper?” says a supposed insider. The unknown source adds that Holmes’ pals are placing their bets on Cooper since “he’s single, he’s a devoted dad and he lives in New York” and “everyone thinks they’d be perfect together.”

One person who supposedly knows the man’s identity is Holmes’ 13-year-old daughter Suri. “Katie doesn’t want to keep any secrets from her and would never pursue a relationship with a man her daughter didn’t like,” says the alleged tipster. The anonymous source goes on to say that Suri is “on board” with her mom’s supposed new romance, as the teen girl “saw how upset Katie was toward the end of her relationship with Jamie [Foxx]” and “just wants her mom to be happy.”

The magazine’s article is based on the word of an unidentified and seemingly made-up “insider.” Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’ spokesperson, who tells us on the record that it’s all fabricated. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms she’s not dating Cooper or any other A-lister.

The outlet’s story also makes very little sense. The alleged source says Holmes was “set up” with an A-list star, but if not a single one of her friends knows who he is, then who set her up on the date? And although it’s reasonable that she’d want to hide the news from the public, why wouldn’t she tell her close pals? Who in the actress’s inner circle would leak any of this to a tabloid in the first place? The most simple explantation is that the tabloid’s story is totally fabricated.

It should be noted, this isn’t the first time the two stars have been wrongly linked. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming Holmes and Cooper were secretly dating. The actress’s rep plainly told us, “They don’t know each other.” Nothing has changed since last month, especially considering the fact that Cooper has been in Buffalo shooting his upcoming movie Nightmare Alley.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted OK! last month for wrongly reporting that Cooper was back together with his ex-girlfriend Renée Zellweger. That bogus scenario is ignored in this latest piece. The magazine can’t keep track of the fiction it creates.