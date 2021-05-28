Katie Holmes Begging Tom Cruise To Save Her From ‘Financial Ruin’?

It’s been almost ten years since Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced. In that time numerous rumors have flown about the two actors and former spouses. Last year, one tabloid added to that pile with an article claiming Holmes was struggling financially and wanted Cruise to help. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what became of the allegations.

Covid Causing Money Problems?

New Idea wrote a report last year, detailing Holmes supposed money troubles. The actress was apparently strapped for cash amid the global shutdown. According to the claim, she had to swallow her pride and ask Cruise for money to avoid “near financial ruin.”

“Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now,” an inside source told the publication, noting her lost income from event appearances and promoting products. “Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement, but in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake.”

If It Quacks Like A Duck…

Gossip Cop found holes all over this story. As previously pointed out, Cruise pays about $400,000 a year in child support payments for his estranged daughter, as agreed upon in the former couple’s 2012 custody agreement. Holmes doesn’t receive spousal support.

Sexist And Wrong

The idea that Holmes would turn to Cruise for support after her breakup with Jamie Foxx is low and misogynistic. Overlooking her own accomplishments to insinuate the actress relies on her exes and boyfriends to survive isn’t a tabloid first but still is an ugly practice.

This outlet debunked two previous reports harping on the same idea that Holmes was broke. In a November 2019 bust, Star declared the Dawson’s Creek alum was living paycheck to paycheck and accused her of having reckless spending habits. “Her paychecks don’t match her ambition,” a tipster told the magazine. Another piece, this time in NW, swung at Holmes’s career while accusing her of selling off her $6 million California mansion to fund her lifestyle, proclaiming the Logan Lucky actress hadn’t had a hit film since Batman Begins. Gossip Cop busted both stories and talked to a rep for Holmes. Her spokesperson assured us twice that the actress’s finances were in good condition and that both accounts were false. “All this tabloid has done is slap a new coat of paint on that old story to make it fit in with the larger narrative of the pandemic,” Gossip Cop said last year.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

‘My 600-Lb Life’: The Growing List Of Cast Members Who Have Died

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s Controversial Reaction To Tough Loss

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For