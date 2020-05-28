Katie Holmes Begging Tom Cruise For Money?

Is Katie Holmes begging Tom Cruise to help her out of her alleged money troubles? That’s what one tabloid this week is claiming. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
In a recent article published by New Idea, Holmes is supposedly “desperate for cash” amid the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Holmes, the tabloid says, has made the “humiliating” choice to turn to Cruise to help her avoid “near financial ruin.” “Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement,” an unnamed source asserts, “but in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake.”
“Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now,” the supposed tipster continues, adding that she has also lost the income that comes from “regular event appearances and hawking products.” The tabloid finishes by suggesting Holmes has “no other option” than to turn to Tom Cruise “after her split from actor Jamie Foxx.”
The narrative that Katie Holmes is struggling financially is a strangely popular one in the tabloid media, but that doesn’t mean it’s true. Cruise, we should note, already pays Holmes $400,000 a year in child support payments. Gossip Cop has at various points debunked claims that Holmes was living paycheck to paycheck and that she had sold her California home because she was desperate for cash.
For both of those stories, a spokesperson for Holmes assured us that the actress is doing just fine in terms of finances. All this tabloid has done is slap a new coat of paint on that old story to make it fit in with the larger narrative of the pandemic. It’s still not true.
And by the way, we should point out how insulting it is to claim that Holmes would have to turn to Cruise specifically because she split with Jamie Foxx. Is the tabloid suggesting that Holmes depends on her romantic relationships for money, as if she’s not a successful actress in her own right? And if she really were struggling financially, could she not reach out to family members or someone closer to her than her estranged ex-husband?
Gossip Cop has debunked enough phony stories from New Idea about Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise to pretty much discredit any suspicious claim it attempts to make about the exes. Last November, for example, the outlet insisted that Holmes was permanently moving to Australia to raise her daughter, Suri Cruise, out of the spotlight, based purely on the fact that she recently went on a trip there to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Holmes’ spokesperson laughed off the claims and dismissed them as not true.
Just this past March, the tabloid insisted that Cruise had tried to date Kate Hudson prior to dating Holmes. Cruise had reportedly been “obsessed with finding a wife” and had “had his eye” on Hudson before meeting Holmes. A source close to the situation informed Gossip Cop the story was nonsense. Cruise and Hudson had never been single at the same time up to the point where Cruise got together with Holmes. It was just another work of fiction.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.