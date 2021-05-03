Katie Holmes Becoming A ‘Stage Mom’ For Daughter Suri?

Supposedly, Katie Holmes was grooming her daughter Suri Cruise in preparation for Hollywood life. Last year, that’s what one tabloid wanted us to believe. But was it true? Gossip Cop investigated and is setting the record straight, once and for all.

Katie Holmes New Role

Last May, National Enquirer reported that the Dawson’s Creek breakout star was prepping for a new role as Hollywood’s most famous stage mom for her daughter. The story gushed that Holmes believed her 14-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise had the DNA and the smarts to break into Tinseltown stardom. “Suri has so much talent! She’s had offers coming in nonstop since she was around eight or nine,” a so-called insider said. Since Holmes started acting around the age of 18, it only makes sense that the time is now right for little Cruise to follow in her footsteps it purported.

“Suri has already gotten acting training and Katie believes she’s shown an amazing aptitude for the craft. Katie just needs to manage Suri’s schedule around her schoolwork, but she believes her daughter is ready to make a splash right,” added one source. The outlet then mentioned how it had been more than five years since the Holmes mini-me had been photographed with her father, but that Holmes didn’t want or need Cruise’s help with the ordeal. A supposed tipster claimed that Holmes ditched Cruise over his devotion to Scientology amid fear that her daughter would become a publicity chip for the church, saying, “Katie has shielded Suri from the negativity her whole life and she wants her to make it her own. Acting is in Suri’s blood and Katie is convinced she will be a smashing success.”

Bogus Story

Maybe Holmes did and does believe her young daughter would succeed in the acting biz, but this tabloid fabricated the entire premise of this article. Holmes isn’t keen on becoming a famous stage mom, nor is she forcing her daughter to follow in her footsteps. In fact, a spokesperson for Holmes told Gossip Cop at the time that the whole story was laughable. Plus, this wasn’t the first time Enquirer faked a narrative about the brunette beauty.

Gossip Cop also debunked the tabloid for claiming Holmes was wasting away following her split from Jamie Foxx and that she was going to dump Foxx unless he gave her a baby. The young Cruise isn’t immune to salacious rumors either. Woman’s Day alleged that Miss Suri Cruise was in danger of being lured away by Scientologists and that Holmes had been ordered to literally give her daughter to Cruise as a Christmas gift. These stories are downright hilarious, if anything, but completely false.

