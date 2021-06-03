Katie Holmes Battling To Take Down Scientology, Fighting With ‘Livid’ Tom Cruise?

Is Katie Holmes upset with Tom Cruise and fighting to keep Suri away from Scientology? That’s what plenty of tabloids are suggesting. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can clear things up.

Katie Holmes Regretting Her Divorce From Tom Cruise?

Last year, In Touch alleged that as Katie Holmes’ bank account was drying up, she was taking a second look at her divorce from Tom Cruise and wondering what she could have done differently. Holmes only walked away with custody of Suri and $400,000 a year in child support. Cruise reportedly kept a tight grip on his wallet with his iron-clad prenup, and now, Holmes was allegedly resorting to “humiliating gigs” to make ends meet.

Of course, the rumor was totally false. While Hollywood had slowed down during the pandemic, Holmes was far from struggling and was in no way taking any kind of degrading jobs. Furthermore, it was only offensive to Holmes and her legal team to suggest they didn’t do enough. Her actions in her divorce got her custody of her daughter, and it’s seriously doubtful that Holmes would regret anything about that.

Revealing All About Scientology?

Then, In Touch reported that Katie Holmes might be joining Leah Remini on her podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, to talk all things Tom Cruise and Scientology. An insider told the magazine that Remini “knows it’s a long shot, but she’s still trying to get Katie Holmes to talk about her experience in the church.”

But thankfully, Gossip Cop was able to get in touch with a representative of Holmes that called the claims “untrue.” Holmes was never a guest on Remini’s podcast, and remains tight-lipped about her marriage to Tom Cruise and experiences with the Church of Scientology.

Katie Holmes Fearing Scientologists Might Kidnap Suri?

According to a report from Woman’s Day, “Katie fears Scientologists are trying to lure her daughter back.” The magazine had apparently gotten a hold of photos of Suri alone in NYC looking “spooked,” leading the tabloid to speculate that the teen was in danger. The publication spun a truly strange tale about Suri being some kind of Scientology messiah as the daughter of Tom Cruise and that the church would do anything to get its hands on her.

But of course, all the tabloid had were photos taken totally out of context. The only kind of “stranger-danger” Suri likely ran into was the creepy adults snapping photos of her. Suri is not in danger, and it’s clear the tabloid fabricated the entire story.

Katie Holmes Planning To ‘Take The Church Down’?

Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Holmes is “at the tail end of a rumored 10-year marriage contract, believed to have been in place as part of her divorce settlement.” The alleged agreement had acted as a gag order for Holmes on all things Tom Cruise and Scientology. But now that the order was nearly lifted, Holmes was supposedly planning the perfect revenge. Apparently, Holmes was writing a book deal filled with accusations so massive they have “the power to take the church down.”

Interesting story aside, the claims simply didn’t make sense and weren’t backed by any kind of proof. Their divorce was filed in 2012, less than nine years before this report was published. That means that Holmes still had some waiting to do before she could spill all the dirty details about Cruise. Furthermore, it’s unlikely such an agreement exists, and Holmes seems to be mostly out from under Cruise’s thumb. It’s entirely likely Holmes has kept the details of her past marriage private for the sake of her daughter and not because she’s legally required to do so.

Tom Cruise Livid Over Katie Holmes’ New Relationship?

Most recently, New Idea alleged that Cruise was upset his ex-wife was packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. According to the report, Cruise was disgusted by Holmes’ behavior, insisting that it was inappropriate for their daughter to see. The magazine even claims Cruise had his own regrets about his divorce from Holmes, implying that he should have fought harder for custody of Suri.

Obviously, the entire article was an offensive attempt to drag Holmes’ name through the mud since her new relationship was making headlines. Cruise has never expressed any concerns about Holmes’s other relationships, so why should anyone buy that he’s upset now? Very little about the story made sense, and it’s likely Cruise thought little about his ex’s new beau both before and after they split a few weeks ago.

