Katie Holmes At Risk Of Going Broke?

365 days ago a tabloid reported that Katie Holmes was rapidly running out of money. Gossip Cop debunked that story at the time, but since it’s been a year we’re taking a look back to see how that situation developed. Here’s what we found.
According to Star, Holmes’s expenses for rent and school in New York City, “not to mention her signature high-end wardrobe,” forced the Batman Begins star to begin “living paycheck to paycheck.” As “her career is going through a mini-slump,” she was hoping to raise her price for red carpet events to Kim Kardashian levels. As an insider succinctly put it: “her paychecks don’t match her ambition.”
Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time by noting that Holmes likely gets a hefty monthly check as a result of her divorce from Tom Cruise. The tabloid said she has “$10 million in the bank,” which makes its claim of “living paycheck to paycheck” teeter between insulting and inane. We also pointed out her numerous advertising campaigns to show how she still makes money. A rep for Homes also went on the record to dismiss this story.
Holmes is still based in New York City, so it looks like she didn’t run out of money as this tabloid feared. She had two movies released in 2020, Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream. Even though these aren’t blockbusters like Batman Begins, she’s still consistently getting work. It’s also worth noting that people live in New York City with far less than $10 million in the bank.
We couldn’t tell you why, but Star consistently treats Holmes as hopeless. It recently claimed her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr was cheating on her just months into the relationship, with Holmes “wrapped around his finger.” A rep for Holmes said this story was not true, so you can see how little this tabloid really knows about the star of Dawson’s Creek.
We also debunked this tabloid when it claimed Holmes was leaving New York for Los Angeles. Nope, she’s been New York-based for years with no end in sight. Last year It also claimed that Suri Cruise was going to spend Christmas with her father, but a rep for Holmes assured Gossip Cop that Cruise never reached out to spend Christmas with his daughter.
Despite the tabloids repeated attempts to make Holmes look vulnerable, it’s worth noting that she successfully divorce and raised her daughter as a single mother while continuing to work as an actress. She has enough saved up this point where she likely never has to work again, so of course, she can afford a nice wardrobe and a good school for Suri.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
