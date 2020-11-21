Katie Holmes At Risk Of Going Broke?

Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time by noting that Holmes likely gets a hefty monthly check as a result of her divorce from Tom Cruise. The tabloid said she has “$10 million in the bank,” which makes its claim of “living paycheck to paycheck” teeter between insulting and inane. We also pointed out her numerous advertising campaigns to show how she still makes money. A rep for Homes also went on the record to dismiss this story.