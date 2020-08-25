Katie Holmes And James Marsden Are Getting Close, According To New Report

A tabloid reports that Katie Holmes and James Marsden are having a secret romance. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we’ve learned.
According to New Idea, “sparks are flying” between Marsden and Holmes, as the tabloid reports the two have been “secretly flirting.” The magazine alleges that the “cat was out of the bag” after the actor liked one of Holmes’ Instagram post. Supposed friends of the two tell the outlet that Marsden and Holmes “never lost touch” with one another after they starred in the film Disturbing Behavior together. A source tells the publication, “It’s always been a case of bad timing. One’s always married or busy.”
The magazine’s source adds, “There was a lot of chemistry between them in that movie. The set was so romantic, but Katie was about to go public with Joshua Jackson, and James was getting serious with Lisa Linde.” The insider goes on to say that even though Marsden is dating British musician Edei, he “always held a torch for Katie” and if the rumors that things are cooling off between him and his girlfriend are true, he may be “reconnecting with Katie” sooner than expected. “As for Katie, she’s ready to dip her toe in the dating waters again after Jamie Foxx broke her heart,” concludes the tipster.
While the outlet uses an unnamed and untraceable source for its information, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Holmes, who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Additionally, James Marsden and Edei have not announced a split of any sort, nor are there any believable rumors about their relationship faltering. Plus, the actor liking one of Holmes’ pictures isn’t enough to prove that anything is going on between them. This also wouldn’t be the first time the magazine made up incorrect stories about the actress.
Last month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming that Holmes was enrolling in medical school. The tabloid’s premise alleged the actress was following through with her original plans to become a doctor and attending Columbia University. Gossip Cop had learned the story wasn’t true. We spoke to a rep for the star, who confirmed that was never happening.
Last May, the same publication reported that Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s child. The magazine purported that the actress told “friends and family” that was at least three months along and this led the former couple to want to go public with their relationship. This was another fabricated piece by the outlet. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus piece after it came out, just as we're doing with this latest piece of gossip.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.