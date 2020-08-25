Katie Holmes And James Marsden Are Getting Close, According To New Report

The magazine’s source adds, “There was a lot of chemistry between them in that movie. The set was so romantic, but Katie was about to go public with Joshua Jackson, and James was getting serious with Lisa Linde.” The insider goes on to say that even though Marsden is dating British musician Edei, he “always held a torch for Katie” and if the rumors that things are cooling off between him and his girlfriend are true, he may be “reconnecting with Katie” sooner than expected. “As for Katie, she’s ready to dip her toe in the dating waters again after Jamie Foxx broke her heart,” concludes the tipster.