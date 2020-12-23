Katie Holmes And Emilio Fighting Over Her Weight, Sharon Osbourne Fired From 'The Talk' And More Gossip You Might Have Missed

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight'

According to a new report in New Idea, Katie Holmes and her new beau, Emilio Vitolo, are fighting because she’s too skinny. The tabloid writes that while Holmes used to get excited about the chef’s kitchen creations, now that they’ve gotten more comfortable, she’s “refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.” Vitolo is reportedly “frustrated” with “her extreme plant-based no carb-diet,” and it is driving a wedge between them. Is the honeymoon over, already? Gossip Cop has the answers here.