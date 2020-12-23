Katie Holmes And Emilio Fighting Over Her Weight, Sharon Osbourne Fired From 'The Talk' And More Gossip You Might Have Missed

Celebrity gossip comes at us pretty fast, sometimes we need to take a look back at some of the stories that might have sped by. Is Katie Holmes already fighting with her new boyfriend? Is there any truth to Sharon Osbourne getting fired from The Talk? Find out the answer to those stories and more.
According to a new report in New Idea, Katie Holmes and her new beau, Emilio Vitolo, are fighting because she’s too skinny. The tabloid writes that while Holmes used to get excited about the chef’s kitchen creations, now that they’ve gotten more comfortable, she’s “refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.” Vitolo is reportedly “frustrated” with “her extreme plant-based no carb-diet,” and it is driving a wedge between them. Is the honeymoon over, already? Gossip Cop has the answers here.
The National Enquirer purports Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty is turning to “alternative medicines," including an assortment of “herbal remedies” to treat her stage IV breast cancer. The actress, according to the article, is desperate for a “miracle cure.” Has she given up on modern medicine in favor of more traditional methods? Gossip Cop investigates here.
According to the National Enquirer’s Straight Shuter column, Sharon Osbourne is supposedly in danger of losing her job on The Talk, since the show itself was going to be replaced by Drew Barrymore’s talk show. Sources who spoke with the outlet insist the only way for Barrymore’s show to get a ratings boost was to put the long-lived Talk on the chopping block. We got to the bottom of the rumors in a report of our own-check it out!
Star writes this week that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are lighting up the set of the pair’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up with their chemistry. Although both stars are currently taken, a source told the tabloid, “Jennifer and Leo always had a flirty rapport whenever they bumped into each other at the awards show and other industry events.” Gossip Cop looked into the story, check out our verdict here.