Can You Guess Which Hollywood Hunk This '70s Kid Grew Up To Be? Celebrities Can You Guess Which Hollywood Hunk This '70s Kid Grew Up To Be?
Nicole Kidman Starring As Terri Irwin In Steve Irwin Biopic? Entertainment Nicole Kidman Starring As Terri Irwin In Steve Irwin Biopic?
What Happened To Renee Zellweger Dating Colin Firth? Celebrities What Happened To Renee Zellweger Dating Colin Firth?
Who Are Zendaya's Siblings? All About The 'Euphoria' Star's Huge Family Celebrities Who Are Zendaya's Siblings? All About The 'Euphoria' Star's Huge Family
News

Katie Holmes And Emilio Fighting Over Her Weight, Sharon Osbourne Fired From 'The Talk' And More Gossip You Might Have Missed

Side by side images of Katie Holmes, left, and Sharon Osbourne, right.
(lev radin/Shuttestock.com, CBS)

Celebrity gossip comes at us pretty fast, sometimes we need to take a look back at some of the stories that might have sped by. Is Katie Holmes already fighting with her new boyfriend? Is there any truth to Sharon Osbourne getting fired from The Talk? Find out the answer to those stories and more.

Katie Holmes in a black outfit at a red carpet event.
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight'

According to a new report in New Idea, Katie Holmes and her new beau, Emilio Vitolo, are fighting because she’s too skinny. The tabloid writes that while Holmes used to get excited about the chef’s kitchen creations, now that they’ve gotten more comfortable, she’s “refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.” Vitolo is reportedly “frustrated” with “her extreme plant-based no carb-diet,” and it is driving a wedge between them. Is the honeymoon over, already? Gossip Cop has the answers here.

Shannen Doherty wearing a head scraf.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Shannen Doherty Desperate For A Cure

The National Enquirer purports Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty is turning to “alternative medicines," including an assortment of “herbal remedies” to treat her stage IV breast cancer. The actress, according to the article, is desperate for a “miracle cure.” Has she given up on modern medicine in favor of more traditional methods? Gossip Cop investigates here.

Side-by-side photos featuring Sharon Osbourne, left, and Drew Barrymore, right
(CBS)

Sharon Osbourne, 'The Talk' Being Replaced By Drew Barrymore?

According to the National Enquirer’s Straight Shuter column, Sharon Osbourne is supposedly in danger of losing her job on The Talk, since the show itself was going to be replaced by Drew Barrymore’s talk show. Sources who spoke with the outlet insist the only way for Barrymore’s show to get a ratings boost was to put the long-lived Talk on the chopping block. We got to the bottom of the rumors in a report of our own-check it out!

A side-by-side photo of Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio, right.
(Trina Stewart/Shutterstock.com, Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio 'Flirting With Disaster?'

Star writes this week that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are lighting up the set of the pair’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up with their chemistry. Although both stars are currently taken, a source told the tabloid, “Jennifer and Leo always had a flirty rapport whenever they bumped into each other at the awards show and other industry events.” Gossip Cop looked into the story, check out our verdict here.

    • G Gossip Cop Staff

      Articles written by Gossip Cop Staff are collaborative pieces in which a handful of reporters team up on a story. Often one or two reporters are simultaneously fact-checking and writing various aspects of an article, with the common intent of transparently conveying to readers how we've arrived at our information. Each of our staffers have many years of experience in journalism and reporting on the entertainment industry. The Gossip Cop Staff can be reached at [email protected]

Related

Report: Sharon Osbourne Fired, 'The Talk' Getting Replaced With Drew Barrymore's Show