Katie Holmes And Chris Klein Rekindling Romance?

“She’s been sending him friendly texts, saying she likes the show. It’s all fairly innocent but there are a lot of people in their circle who would like to them try again now that they’ve done their growing up,” the so-called source adds. The idea that Holmes has “fallen in love” again with her former fiance simply by watching him on a show is a little far-fetched. This isn’t a year 2000 coming-of-age romance movie! Also, the outlet's narrative contradicts the story's headline. To get to the bottom of this misleading tale, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Holmes who told us there is no truth to the story.