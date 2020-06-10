Katie Holmes And Chris Klein Rekindling Romance?

Are Katie Holmes and Chris Klein rekindling their romance? A new article in a tabloid claims the former couple is striking back up their millennial romance. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
In a recent article by New Idea, the tabloid runs the title “Katie Holmes and Chris Klein Reunited.” The outlet’s accompanying article, however, alleges something different. The magazine maintains Holmes is “bored to tears” while in lock down with her family in Toledo, passing her time watching Netflix, which is how her former finance piqued her interest again. The publication asserts that the actress is giving her former flame “extra attention” while watching Klein on his show, Sweet Magnolias. The two dated for five years, including a two-year engagement that ended in 2005, before Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise.
“Katie’s found herself binge-watching plenty of TV. She got the surprise of her life when she realized Chris, who she was her first true love, is in this new show. She got hooked quickly, and it didn’t escape her that Chris has only gotten more handsome and as he’s gotten older,” a supposed source tells the magazine. The magazine further contends now that Klein has gotten his life in order and is sober, Holmes has her “eye” on him.
“She’s been sending him friendly texts, saying she likes the show. It’s all fairly innocent but there are a lot of people in their circle who would like to them try again now that they’ve done their growing up,” the so-called source adds. The idea that Holmes has “fallen in love” again with her former fiance simply by watching him on a show is a little far-fetched. This isn’t a year 2000 coming-of-age romance movie! Also, the outlet's narrative contradicts the story's headline. To get to the bottom of this misleading tale, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Holmes who told us there is no truth to the story.
Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time New Idea was off-base about Holmes’ love life. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid back in September 2019 for falsely claiming Katie Holmes and Liam Hemsworth had a romance in the works. The dubious story alleged Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, was planning on hooking the two entertainers up since they both were going to be in Australia to serve as Ambassadors for McHappy Day. The tabloid’s story was totally fabricated. Pataky was not going to try and set her brother-in-law up with Holmes. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who laughed off the story.
Following this, the magazine was debunked by us again for incorrectly stating Holmes was moving to Australia permanently. The story picks up the previous one regarding Holmes’ trip to Australia but contended the actress was so inspired by how Chris Hemsworth raises his children out of the spotlight that she wanted to relocate there with her daughter Suri Cruise. Gossip Cop investigated the phony story and found there was no truth to it. As we've pointed out numerous times, Holmes loves living in New York City and its very unlikely she'd relocate anywhere, much less halfway around the globe.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.