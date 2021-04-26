Katie Holmes And Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. ‘On The Rocks’?

Katie Holmes’ latest relationship looks like it’s quite full of passion — or at least, it did. The two seem to have been laying low the past few weeks, and one insider says that it’s because she’s getting cold feet. Here’s what we know.

Katie Holmes’ Relationship Fears

“Katie & Emilio On The Rocks” says the latest issue of Life & Style. According to the magazine, there’s trouble in paradise for the two lovebirds. “She told him they need to slow down,” an insider source says. “Their relationship was moving too fast.” The relationship began last fall, and Vitolo Jr. is ready to put the brakes on their otherwise highly affectionate relationship if that’s what Holmes really wants. “Emilio really wants to make things work, so he’s agreed to give Katie all the space she needs,” the insider explains. “But he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t worried.”

Is Katie Holmes Pressing Pause?

So, is there really any definitive evidence that the two have slowed things down in their previously spicy relationship? Well, not really. Things seemed to be just fine back in March, which is when Vitolo posted the most recent photo of Katie Holmes. Holmes even commented on the post, leaving a heart emoji.

Then again, it’s also hard to say that things are going flawlessly in the relationship. Despite her proclivity for public makeouts with Emilio Vitolo Jr., she still keeps her personal extremely under wraps. Heck, when she and Jamie Foxx broke up, it took months for it to make it to the press. Even then, neither of the two ever even explicitly confirmed their relationship despite constantly being seen together for six years. When it comes to Holmes, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s really going on with her romance. Both she and her boyfriend are busy people with active careers, and with the pandemic still raging, it’s not exactly shocking for people to not be seen together for a few weeks.

There’s One Big Thing

While we don’t know about the current state of their love life, we do know about Life & Style. The tabloid claimed back in October that Katie Holmes was going to move in with Vitolo Jr., which never happened. This past February, it reported that she was demanding he propose to her. Now, weeks later, she’s apparently telling him to give her some space? Life & Style clearly doesn’t know what’s going on with Holmes, so we don’t trust its latest story about her.

