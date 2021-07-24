Katie Holmes Already Has A Celebrity Suitor And Big Plans After Her Recent Breakup?

Actress Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. broke up earlier this year. Since then, many tabloids have linked her to possible new beaus and new careers. Gossip Cop has covered many of these stories and is revisiting them to see where the former Dawson’s Creek star is at.

Still Hung Up On Vitolo Jr.

In June, the National Enquirer reported Holmes was trying to win back Vitolo. This article came after the actress made an Instagram post about the short film Almost a year, which her ex was in. Of course, what the publication failed to mention was that Holmes produced the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. It would make sense Holmes would promote something she had a financial stake in even if she has to tag her ex.

Dating Alex Rodriguez

Five days later, Woman’s Day claimed Holmes was now seeing Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez after the two were seen walking out of the same building in New York City. The publication emphasized how close the two were, having run in the same circles for years. In reality, they were photographed together at a party over ten years ago once. Holmes’s rep also said that the actress was not dating Rodriguez, who was simply looking at buying an apartment in her building.

Becoming a Doctor?

New Idea reported that Holmes was enrolling in medical school to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. The outlet alleged Holmes had already gotten into Columbia Med School back in her early twenties but decided to pursue acting instead, much to her father’s chagrin. The publication swore that her reasons for attending this time were not only to please her dad but to help with the COVID crisis. Gossip Cop talked to a spokesperson for Holmes who called the story bogus.

Dating Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex-Husband?

Holmes was next connected to Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex Olivier Sarkozy by Women’s Day a few weeks ago. The outlet purported Holmes was spotted with the Frenchman outside an NYC restaurant and the rumors went flying from there. According to the publication, the couple would not be lasting long as they wanted different things. Gossip Cop pointed out there was nothing linking the supposed couple together, not even a single photograph. If they were spotted in the same eatery it was all by coincidence.

Holmes seems to be doing fine without Vitolo or any man for that matter. She just launched a new production company, Lafayette Pictures, and wrote, directed, produced, and starred in a new and currently untitled movie. She’s also prepping to direct her third film Rare Objects and the miniseries The Watergate Girl.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Seeing Red’ After Jennifer Garner Caught On Date With Bradley Cooper

Reports: Pat Sajak Struggling With Age, Stepping Away From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?

Vanna White Marrying Boyfriend Before She Turns 65, Pat Sajak To Walk Her Down The Aisle?

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk At Odds Over Co-Parenting?