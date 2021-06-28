Katie Holmes, Alex Rodriguez Sharing ‘Sneaky Visits’ Amid Breakups?

Alex Rodriguez’s dating life has been rocky after his engagement to Jennifer Lopez dissolved in March. However, one tabloid is reporting the former New York Yankee is moving on with another high-profile actress, Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop investigates.

Are Katie Holmes And Alex Rodriguez An Item?

“A-Rod’s Sneaky Visits To Katie” a headline in this week’s Woman’s Day reads. After separate photos of Rodriguez and Holmes walking out of the same building were released, the paper reveals that the two are now together. While Rodriguez is still dealing with his breakup from Lopez, Holmes split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in April. “It wouldn’t be a surprise to their friends if they’re seeking solace in each other,” an unnamed source divulged.

Allegedly, the pair have moved in the same circles for years, as the outlet points out Holmes was married to Tom Cruise and Rodriguez was dating Cameron Diaz when their then-partners starred in Knight and Day together in 2010. “Katie thought he was pretty cute back then,” another anonymous source spills.

What’s Going On With A-Rod?

Gossip Cop has actually already covered this story, anticipating that this would be the low and predictable direction the tabloids would go in. While it’s true Rodriguez was leaving Holmes’s apartment building, he was actually looking for a new place. His apartment search brought him physically close to the actress’ residence.

Not only were the couple not meeting up, but a rep for Holmes says that “they have never even met.” While it’s true the two were at the same 2010 Super Bowl party, it’s understandable if they were introduced to each other 11 years ago and don’t consider an important even in their lives. In this previous story, a spokesperson for Rodriguez reiterated that “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building.”

Rodriguez Is Not Dating Every Woman He Meets

Rumors are constantly swirling about Rodriguez’s current relationship status. A few days ago, the former ballplayer was seen hanging out with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus at a party. Of course, the interaction spurred allegations that Rodriguez was somehow trying to get back at Affleck, who is now dating Lopez. In reality, the two are just good friends, and the shortstop has made it known he is staying single for a while.

Woman’s Day has proven it can’t be trusted when it comes to Katie Holmes or Rodriguez. In January, the outlet reported Homes was planning a Michigan wedding with then-partner Emilio Vitolo Jr. that never happened. In 2018, the publication claimed Rodriguez couldn’t afford to propose to Lopez and a year later the two were apparently days away from splitting. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

