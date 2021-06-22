Katie Holmes Adopting A Baby Brother For Suri?

It’s hard to believe that Suri Cruise is 15-years-old. Could mom Katie Holmes bring another kid into the mix? That’s what one tabloid claimed last year after the actress was seen holding a baby in public. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the family stands today.

An Adopted Baby Looking For A New Holme(s)?

This time last year, Woman’s Day published a pair of photos of the Batman Begins actress holding a baby and pushing a stroller around her home base of New York City. The outlet reported Holmes “secretly adopted a child” and had “fallen totally in love with a special bundle of joy.”

Unnamed friends of the actress apparently told the publication that Holmes was “finalizing the adoption of a six-month-old boy.” That same insider went on to infer that the recent acquisition of a child could be due to Holmes’s then-recent breakup to Jamie Foxx. “Adopting a child has been on the table for her and Suri ever since things fell apart with Jamie.”

Expanding The Brood?

“Katie’s always wanted another child,” the questionable source reiterated. “She wanted to have four kids originally and one of the reasons she left Tom [Cruise] was because he refused to have another child. Now it looks like they’ve gone and done it during lockdown.” The insider concluded the article by noting that the mother-daughter duo was spending all their time with the baby. “You also don’t see Suri and Katie in the same room on FaceTime as much lately and everyone is starting to think it’s because the other is looking after a baby!”

Unreliable Narrator

As Gossip Cop pointed out when the article was first published, the magazine couldn’t get its story straight. The headline of the article said she had adopted a child, but in the first paragraph, she was really “finalizing” the process. Read a few sections down and Holmes was just watching the kid for a friend.

Also at the time of publication, Suri Cruise would have been 14 years old. No 14-year-old should be sharing parenting duties with their mom, nor would any teenager want to. For a tabloid to claim to know the inner workings of the family’s facetime activities or any aspect of that family is really creepy.

Taken Out Of Context

In reality, Holmes was just holding a baby and pushing a stroller for her friend who was also on the walk, which is a normal thing humans do. What isn’t normal is to create an entire narrative surrounding a child who did not ask for notoriety. Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’s rep last year who laughed off the story and said it was false.

Since this story ran last year, Woman’s Day has printed more and more lies about the Dawson’s Creek star. In October, the outlet reported that Holmes was pregnant with then-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s baby. Later that month, the rag ran an absurd story saying Holmes feared her daughter would be kidnapped by Scientologists. In January, the couple was supposedly planning a secret wedding in Michigan. Of course, they never married, just as Gossip Cop predicted.

