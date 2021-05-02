Katie Couric Gunning To Replace Current ‘Today Show’ Hosts?

Katie Couric famously left the Today Show in 2006 after 15 years on the morning show. She will forever be linked to the program and is still connected to it in the tabloids. Despite moving on from Today a generation ago, tabloids still say she’s planning a high-profile return. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Couric and Today.

Reteaming With Matt Lauer

According to the National Enquirer, Couric and Matt Lauer were joining forces to push Megyn Kelly off Today. A source said “Megyn’s ratings are dragging down the whole show. Matt and Katie had some of the best chemistry in daytime TV history, and if anyone can bring the ‘Today’ show back from the brink it’s them.” A source at Today told Gossip Cop that this story was “not true,” which was corroborated by a source close to Couric. We need to point out that this story came out weeks before Lauer was fired by NBC News over numerous sexual misconducted and assault allegations, charges Lauer disputes.

Lauer Planning Revenge

Years later, the Globe would list Couric, Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, and Kathie Lee Gifford as some of Lauer’s enemies. The outlet claimed the disgraced former anchor was out to “destroy his enemies” with a “blistering” tell-all. A source said, “he’s been going through his personal diaries and emails with a fine-tooth comb to compile stories and anecdotes that will prove many of his so-called clean-living colleagues were dirty as hell!” This very tabloid reported that Kelly was planning her own vengeful tell-all which never came out, so Gossip Cop dismissed this story. There’s nothing Lauer could reveal about his former co-stars that could repair his image.

Couric Replacing Kotb

In 2018, the Enquirer tweaked its story slightly and said Couric was trying to replace Hoda Kotb on Today. Couric had recently returned to NBC for Olympics coverage, and a source said this was no coincidence. A so-called insider said Couric had a “clear shot at replacing Hoda and regaining her place as top dog.” This story made no sense, as Kotb had just been named the co-anchor. Why would the network change its mind after just months on the job? A rep for Couric told Gossip Cop that this story was “not even remotely true.”

Couric Wants ‘Jeopardy!’ Job

Last month, the Enquirer claimed Couric was hoping to become the permanent host of Jeopardy!. A source said “It will be positioned that Katie is guest-hosting for a week, but it’s actually an audition. All the upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts are being tested out. Depending on how they do and how the audience responds, one of them will get the gig full-time.” Gossip Cop busted this story not because Couric has no interest, but because the Enquirer has run this story many times about many people. It’s as if the magazine is hedging its bet on everyone from Ken Jennings to Matthew McConaughey. Many guest hosts are just that, guests, so this story is best taken with a grain of salt.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?