Matt Damon looking serious News Matt Damon Slammed By Other Stars For Recent Story About Past Use Of A Slur

​​Matt Damon put himself in hot water this week after bizarrely admitting that he only recently stopped using the homophobic f-slur. Fellow celebrities are coming out against him. Gossip Cop has the story. Strange Comment Damon is in the middle of doing press for the divisive film Stillwater when he relayed a very strange anecdote […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side-by-side photos. Meghan McCain on the left, Kathy Griffin on the right. News Meghan McCain Demands An Apology From Kathy Griffin After Cancer Announcement

This morning, Kathy Griffin revealed on Twitter that she was undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from her lung. Though Griffin remains positive about her prognosis, not everyone has had kind words for the comedienne. Notably, Meghan McCain used some time on The View to express why she doesn’t like Griffin and to demand an […]

 by Hugh Scott
Gina Carano wearing a blue dress. News Gina Carano Ridiculed Once Again For Latest Controversial Tweet

Disgraced MMA star-turned actress Gina Carano, just can’t seem to make things easier for her career. After being fired from her role on Disney+ smash hit, The Mandalorian, the actress has been on a steady decline since her fallout back in February. The outspoken conservative has always been one to stir the pot but we […]

 by Eric Gasa
Barack Obama waving, wearing a mask. News Barack Obama Defying CDC By Throwing 60th Birthday Party With 500 Guest?

Barack Obama turns 60 years old this week and is naturally having a birthday party. His long guest list is getting attacked for violating CDC guidelines. Gossip Cop has the story. Party Of The Century Barack Obama is holding his 60th birthday this week at his mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. The guest list is about […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Kathy Griffin Undergoing Surgery For Lung Cancer

H
Hugh Scott
9:11 am, August 2, 2021
Kathy Griffin performing on stage.
(Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com)

Controversial comedienne Kathy Griffin announced today on Twitter that she was about to head into surgery to have part of a lung removed after stage 1 cancer was found. While her prognosis sounds positive, there can always be complications, especially during the pandemic.

‘No Chemo Or Radiation’

Griffin starts her post, a photo of text, by saying she’s “got to tell you guys about something. I have cancer.” The former CNN New Year’s Eve presenter goes on to write, “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.” She is also quick to point out that she’s never smoked, which is, of course, the number one cause of lung cancer. “Yes I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked.”

The silver lining here is that from her statement, it appears that she and her doctors caught it early. She writes, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo of radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.” Stage one means the cancer has not spread from her lung and it sounds like her doctors believe that removing the tumor will be all the treatment needed to halt the cancer.

Recovery Time

Despite the somewhat positive diagnosis (as cancer diagnoses go), Griffin will still face some recovery time. Griffin says, “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” All in all, it’s not the worst news someone can receive, though it’s always scary to hear the words “cancer” from your doctor. She seems to be taking it stride, commenting on the rough few years she’s had since posting a photo of a decapitated Donald Trump that caused a mighty stir and found her losing a lot of jobs, including her high-profile gig hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage in Times Square alongside Anderson Cooper.

Finally, Griffin takes time to advocate for the COVID vaccine, writing. “Of course, I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would be even more serious.” COVID is, of course, a respiratory illness and having cancer, especially lung cancer, is a very serious underlying condition.

We wish Griffin the best of luck in her recovery, and we will continue to follow up as Griffin says more about her health in the future.

