Kathy Griffin Undergoing Surgery For Lung Cancer

Controversial comedienne Kathy Griffin announced today on Twitter that she was about to head into surgery to have part of a lung removed after stage 1 cancer was found. While her prognosis sounds positive, there can always be complications, especially during the pandemic.

‘No Chemo Or Radiation’

Griffin starts her post, a photo of text, by saying she’s “got to tell you guys about something. I have cancer.” The former CNN New Year’s Eve presenter goes on to write, “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.” She is also quick to point out that she’s never smoked, which is, of course, the number one cause of lung cancer. “Yes I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked.”

The silver lining here is that from her statement, it appears that she and her doctors caught it early. She writes, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo of radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.” Stage one means the cancer has not spread from her lung and it sounds like her doctors believe that removing the tumor will be all the treatment needed to halt the cancer.

Recovery Time

Despite the somewhat positive diagnosis (as cancer diagnoses go), Griffin will still face some recovery time. Griffin says, “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” All in all, it’s not the worst news someone can receive, though it’s always scary to hear the words “cancer” from your doctor. She seems to be taking it stride, commenting on the rough few years she’s had since posting a photo of a decapitated Donald Trump that caused a mighty stir and found her losing a lot of jobs, including her high-profile gig hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage in Times Square alongside Anderson Cooper.

Finally, Griffin takes time to advocate for the COVID vaccine, writing. “Of course, I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would be even more serious.” COVID is, of course, a respiratory illness and having cancer, especially lung cancer, is a very serious underlying condition.

We wish Griffin the best of luck in her recovery, and we will continue to follow up as Griffin says more about her health in the future.

More News From Gossip Cop

Why Anderson Cooper’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Were Even Lower Than Controversial Guest Host’s

Kathy Griffin Hated By Hollywood, Desperately Selling Her Home For Cash?

Check Out Kathy Griffin’s Stunning $15.9 Million Bel Air Mansion For Sale – Photos Included!