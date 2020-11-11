Kathy Griffin Hated By Hollywood, Desperately Selling Her Home For Cash?

Why You Shouldn't Trust The Enquirer

There are a lot of reasons to be on alert when the Enquirer, of all publications, takes aim at a celebrity, but we'll stick to what we know best: debunking rumors. Gossip Cop has had to investigate a lot of stories from the famous tabloid, and there's been a lot of fake stories about celebrities leaving or losing their fame and fortune. The outlet previously reported that Pierce Brosnan was done with Hollywood and walking away from it all. He isn't. After that, it said the entire infrastructure of Tinseltown was falling apart as celebrities fled left and right due to COVID-19. Surprise surprise, it wasn't, just like how Kathy Griffin isn't being exiled from show business.