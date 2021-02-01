Who Is Kathryn Boyd? Everything You Need To Know About Josh Brolin's Wife

Last month, Josh Brolin announced the birth of his daughter Chapel Grace Brolin on Instagram. It marks the fourth child for the actor, who has two adult offspring from a previous marriage and a 2-year-old daughter from his current relationship.
So who's the lucky lady in his life? Josh Brolin's wife is Kathryn Boyd, an entrepreneur with a background in film production. Learn more about Boyd's life before her marriage to Brolin and find out what she's up to now.
Josh Brolin, 52, has been acting for well over three decades. His first film role was in the 1985 classic The Goonies. He spent the next decade mixing things up, taking parts in movies, short-lived TV series, and plays. But he hit his stride in the 2000s when he became a convincing villain in one film after another.
For his role in Gus Van Sant's Milk, Brolin earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in the critically acclaimed No Country for Old Men, which took home four Oscars, including Best Picture.
More recently, Brolin has been a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His character Thanos appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also played Cable in 2018's Deadpool 2. Later this year, Brolin will star alongside Timothée Chalamet in the sci-fi film Dune.
Brolin is equal parts leading man and ladies' man. From 1988 until 1994, he was married to actress Alice Adair. The couple had two children, Trevor and Eden, who are both in show business. From 2004 until 2013, he was off the market again while married to his second wife, actress Diane Lane. However, their divorce didn't deter him from finding love a third time. So who got him to put a ring on it again?
Kathryn Boyd, 33, is the third wife of Josh Brolin. Now known as Kathryn Brolin, she began dating the actor in 2013 when she worked as his personal assistant. The couple's age gap raised some eyebrows, but it didn't stop the couple from getting engaged in 2015 and tying the knot the following year.
The wedding appeared to bring out the romantic in Brolin. "We use this word I don’t really like… I felt really 'chicky' while planning," he said about the North Carolina nuptials. "I got very involved. I was really into it."
According to her IMDb page, Boyd acted in a handful of short films in the 2010s. She also worked in production for a number of bigger budget films (Footloose, Oldboy, Inherent Vice).
These days she's the owner of Midheaven Denim, a brand that caters to women with long legs. Expect to pay a premium for the longer inseam—a pair of the label's best-selling jeans retails in high-end department stores for $268. Watch as Boyd shows off pieces from the collection on this local Fox news segment:
Boyd gave birth to daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin on November 5, 2018. Her husband announced the arrival in a sweet Instagram post. But the Brolins aren't a one-and-done family. In July 2020, Boyd announced that she was expecting a second child.
She documented her growing baby bump on social media. But by 35 weeks, she seemed more than ready to give birth and re-focus on her business.
"If you saw what's going on with the buttons on my jeans, you'd understand why we are now officially working on our maternity collection," she told followers.
Chapel Grace Brolin was born on Christmas Day. Brolin provided some background on the name in an Instagram post, saying, "Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels."
"Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks," he continued. "Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."
Boyd is not giving up on Midheaven, but she's also taking time to focus on her newborn. It sounds like she's committed to seeing both her children and business thrive in equal measure.
"Growing Midheaven is a major priority of mine," she told Celebrate Hilton Head in 2019, shortly after the birth of her first child. "But being a new mother has hit me in such a deep fragile place, which I was not expecting... Having a baby has been incredible, and to balance her with Midheaven, she wins out every time. Anything I do that takes me away from her has to be important enough to justify that time, but I’m very thoughtful and very fast in my decision-making now. Honestly, I think that having my baby has made me a better businessperson, and the business has made me a great mother."