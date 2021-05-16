Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Kathie Lee Gifford’s New Relationship At Risk After She Blabbed About It On ‘Today’ Show?

3:00 pm, May 16, 2021
Kathie Lee Gifford wears a white dress against a dark background
(Michael Mattes/Shutterstock.com)

Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she is dating someone new on The Today Show April 11 episode. But did she reveal too much? One tabloid is claiming the TV personality is now facing push back from her significant other for her morning show appearance. Gossip Cop investigates. 

Loose Lips Sink Relationships?

Gifford’s appearance on The Today Show is causing her relationship grief, according to the National Enquirer. A so-called inside source told the outlet, “She regrets saying anything and now she fears she’s ruined things. The last thing her suitor wants is publicity – so she’s hoping she didn’t blow it!” Despite Gifford keeping her responses generic and vague, her answers are not sitting right with him. “Obviously he knows how famous Kathie is, but that’s hot his world. Up until now, they have been able to date under the radar and enjoy each other’s company like a normal couple.” The magazine did note Gifford’s kids like him and the couple likes to spend time together at their respective homes. 

Not What Happened

Once again, the NE is twisting words and events to fit their narrative. It is true Gifford went on the famed morning show to talk about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame where she chatted about her current relationship. She lost her beloved husband Frank back in 2015 and was talking to Savannah Gutherie and former co-host Hoda Kotb about her life now.  “I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” she said, not even mentioning the word “boyfriend.”

At Al Roker and Carson Daily’s urging, she elaborated. “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it,” Gifford told them, mentioning the effect her nameless beau has on her rather than talking directly about him. “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Tabloids Love Gifford

How would the magazine know the fall out of the interview unless they are spying on them? To know what’s going on in the couple’s relationship but not mention the mystery suitor’s name is a bit suspect. It’s for that and the twist of the truth Gossip Cop is saying this story is false, just like plenty of others that have been busted.

In the wake of Regis Philbin’s death last August Star claimed Gifford and Kelly Ripa were arguing over the famed talk-show host’s death. In January, NE alleged Gifford and Jimmy Fallon’s wife Nancy Juvonen were butting heads over Fallon’s and Gifford’s non-stop communication. Both articles were found to be baseless.

