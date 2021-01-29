Kathie Lee Gifford Threatening To Take 'Today' Job From Jenna Bush Hager?

Kathie Lee Gifford's departure from Today was heartbreaking for both fans and her co-workers. According to one report, however, she's in talks to rejoin the show, much to her replacement's horror. Here's what we know.
The Globe reports that Gifford is "talking to NBC bigwigs about coming back to Today," which has the executives excited and the Today crew worried. "The producers are thrilled and are actually considering making the show's fourth hour a threesome," an anonymous insider explains. "They feel it just hasn't been the same without Kathie Lee." Gifford originally left the program nearly two years ago and was ultimately replaced by Jenna Bush Hager, so the news apparently has Hager nervous.
"Jenna never really grabbed the audience like Kathie Lee," the source explains. "Kathie Lee's been a Today mainstay for years and made the viewers laugh and cry sometimes, too. She's an open book and her motto has always been, my life is your life." According to the source, the possibility of Gifford's return has her "feeling threatened" and "complaining this is so like Kathie Lee to butt in where she's not wanted." The snitch concludes by saying that she doesn't "hate" Gifford, but she does "like her better when she's 800 miles away."
As much as we'd love to see more of Gifford, she left for a reason. She recently released her memoir, It's Never Too Late, and was continue to work on faith-based films as recently as last month. “I choose to live in life abundantly, I choose to trust God and to believe that all the things that have happened to me were not a coincidence," she told People in an interview. It doesn't make sense for her to leap back into the role when she left to pursue passion projects.
We'd also like to note that there seems to be nothing but positive feelings between the Today hosts. Kathie Lee Gifford said she adores Jenna Bush Hager and called her the "natural person" to take over her role, so we doubt she's raring to kick her out of it. Of course, that relationship is impossible to compare to the extremely close one Hoda Kotb and Gifford shared during their time together.
Besides, we've already busted the Globe for claiming that disgraced host Matt Lauer would be exacting revenge on the Today cast. The tabloid has also made up a story about Hoda Kotb's relationship going bad, so it's clearly got a bone to pick with the show. Unfortunately for the Globe, the program and its hosts continue to do well.
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case
Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’