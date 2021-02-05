Kathie Lee Gifford Joining 'The View'?

Second, it seems like Gifford's romance ended at some point, as she joked the past September about how she was just looking for a man with real teeth at this point. Without that tie to Nashville, according to OK!'s narrative, she should be back on the air as a host. However, Gifford has unsurprisingly stuck to what she said she was going to do. She left Today to pursue her own films and projects, something that she's continued to do in the years since the departure. While we'd always love to see more of Gifford, she seems perfectly happy with her career.