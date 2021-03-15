Was Kathie Lee Gifford “iced out” of Hoda Kotb’s wedding party? A tabloid reported that Gifford was “crushed” after Kotb snubbed her and feared that she might not even receive an invite to her former Today Show co-star’s wedding. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the record straight about the two’s relationship.

Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Hurting Kathie Lee Gifford Friendship?

Around this time last year, the Globe reported that Hoda Kotb was a “giddy bride-to-be,” but that her former Today co-star Kathie Lee Gifford was “nursing a case of heartache.” Gifford was supposedly feeling “iced out” of Kotb’s wedding party. According to a suspicious insider, “Kathie Lee fully expected Hoda to ask her to be her maid of honor, or bridesmaid at the very least – but the call hasn’t come.”

Gifford Never Thought Kotb Would Be ‘So Mean’ – Source

Gifford was apparently incredibly hurt over the slight, especially because she still considered Kotb her best friend. “She knows they’ve had their differences, but she never thought Hoda would be so mean,” the source insisted. “She feels snubbed and heartbroken, like she’s lost her best friend.”

The two had allegedly already grown apart after Kotb welcomed her first daughter in 2017. She’d begun spending more time with her “new mommy gal group” and less time with “fuming” Gifford, the tabloid proclaimed. “After all the fun times they had on the Today show, sipping wine and chatting non-stop, ” the tattler continued, “this has come as a cruel blow.”

Now Gifford was supposedly left fearing that she was no longer part of Kotb’s “inner circle” and if she’ll even get an invitation to the wedding at all. “It would send her into a crying jag if she didn’t!” the tipster gleefully concluded. Gossip Cop has no reason to believe the two women, who by all accounts remain great friends, are at odds with each other over Kotb’s wedding.

Gossip Cop Can Clear This Up

The Globe was a little overeager in its reporting. Shortly after this article was published, much of the world headed into lockdown in attempts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. For the past year, many events have been postponed as a result, including Hoda Kotb’s wedding.

Despite the tabloid’s insistence that the supposed makeup of the wedding party has driven a wedge between Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, the two have remained in touch throughout the pandemic. In fact, Gifford wrote of their friendship in her book, It’s Never Too Late. “I celebrate her. I admire her. I love her to pieces,” Gifford wrote, “And I lift up my glass as we did countless times and say, ‘Brava, Hoda Mama! You’re the best.’” That sounds more like a supportive friend than a woman pouting because she wasn’t made maid of honor.

Gossip Cop has spent years debunking this tabloid’s bogus reports. When it comes to current and former stars of the Today Show, it’s clear that this tabloid isn’t to be trusted. This outlet was responsible for rumors that disgraced former host Matt Lauer was plotting revenge against Megyn Kelly and Savannah Guthrie, among others. Nothing of the sort has occurred, which proves we were right to doubt the tall tale. The Globe also claimed that Kotb was worried her fiancé had cold feet after their wedding was postponed. The couple is still deeply committed to each other and plan to hold their wedding ceremony as soon it’s safe to do so.

