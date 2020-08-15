Katherine Schwarzenegger Didn't Want To Have Kids?

One year ago, a tabloid started a rumor that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were fighting over his desire to have kids and her desire to spend a bunch of money. Today, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story to see if we were right to debunk it.
The original story came from the National Enquirer who tried to claim Pratt and Schwarzenegger were not on the same page. A supposed source told the magazine “Chris wants Katherine to be a stay-at-home wife and mom” while Schwarzenegger wanted Pratt to slow down. Furthermore, Schwarzenegger was overspending, and “he has a fit every time he sees something new and expensive.”
At the time we spoke to a source close to the couple who assured us off-the-record that the tabloid’s story was completely untrue. Untrue it certainly was, as earlier this week Pratt announced the birth a daughter!
Congratulations to Pratt and Schwarzenegger on the birth of their daughter. The newlyweds are still together with so much to look forward to, and this tabloid story now looks pretty silly in hindsight. Obviously the couple was on the same page about having kids or else no baby announcement would be made.
The birth of his daughter is more than enough to debunk this original tabloid rumor, but it has other inaccuracies as well. Pratt purchased a 15.6 million home back in October, so it’s safe to say he’s okay with spending at least a little money from time to time.
Schwarzenegger also never stopped working. She released her newest book, The Gift of Forgiveness, back in March. It looks like this tabloid story got everything it possibly could wrong.
In July, this tabloid was up to its rumormongering ways in claiming that Pratt was choosing between Schwarzenegger and his work. Pratt was able to leave the set of Jurassic World: Dominion to be with Schwarzenegger toward the end of her pregnancy, so this story is false. Both parties are still able to lead fulfilling professional lives in their marriage.
This same thas previously reported that Garth Brooks would perform at their wedding. Gossip Cop busted that story. Brooks was not in attendance and a spokesperson for him confirmed he was not asked to perform.
Tabloids are frequently incorrect when it comes to Schwarzenegger and Pratt, with a steady barrage of untrue stories directed their way. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for the real stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.