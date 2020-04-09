Katherine McPhee And Husband Trying For A Baby During Quarantine?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Katherine McPhee and her husband David Foster looking to start a family and using the quarantine as an opportunity? A tabloid is claiming they are, is wrong. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to OK!, the current health pandemic may have forced the couple to change their professional plans, but they may found a “silver lining” amid the chaos. The outlet alleges the spouses are using this quarantine to have a baby. “Since they got married last June, they’ve been laser-focused on their careers, but that’s all changed,” a so-called “pal,” said to the publication. The supposed insider continued, “At the moment, there’s nothing on the agenda, so it’s the perfect time for Katherine to get pregnant.” Foster is the father of five daughters, but the tabloid alleges the musician isn’t worried about starting over again.

“Dave says he knew what he was getting into when he married someone so much younger than him. He isn’t about to tell Katherine she wouldn’t be able to experience the joys of motherhood,” the so-called “insider” continued. The only nugget of truth to the story is that McPhee stated she would like to have children with her husband. The rest of the narrative is completely false. A spokesperson for McPhee assured Gossip Cop the story isn’t true and OK! Has a history of creating inaccurate stories about the couple.

In January 2019, we busted the phony tabloid for claiming McPhee and Foster were having a $50 million wedding. The outlet asserted the wedding was going to be “over the top”, with a dubious source stating, “The guest list is already past the 500 marks because they have a ton of Hollywood connections. If David’s birthday parties are any indication, plenty of A-listers will be invited, from Kate Hudson to John Mayer.” The entire story was bogus. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for McPhee who laughed off the story. We dismissed the bogus article when it came out.

In July of that year, OK! published a phony report alleging McPhee turned down being on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The sketchy tabloid contented Bravo execs wanted the singer to replace Lisa Vanderpump, but McPhee rejected the offer after discussing everything with Foster. “In the end, she just didn’t see it as the thing for her,” an anonymous insider told the magazine. Gossip Cop busted the made-up story. McPhee was never approached by anyone from Bravo to join the reality show, the unreliable tabloid was wrong once again.