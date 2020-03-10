What Happened To Katherine Langford’s Role In ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

By Elyse Johnson |

Katherine Langford landed the role of a lifetime. The Australian actress was set to appear in Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest films in 2019, but we didn’t get to see it. Langford got her start in the industry with her breakthrough role as Hannah Baker in the Netflix drama, 13 Reasons Why. The controversial show won acclaim for its themes and serious subject matter, but Langford’s portrayal as the enigmatic Hannah was considered a standout.

It’s no surprise that the actress has now moved on to bigger roles, but we lost out on what could have been her biggest role so far in the highly-anticipated Avengers film. Unfortunately, Langford’s role was cut from the movie, and we can’t help but wonder what’s up with that?

Katherine Langford had a big Endgame character

Langford confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she was cast in Endgame as a “secret” role, but no one knew the details of her character. For anyone who has seen the film, it’s fairly obvious after watching that the actress was nowhere to be seen. It was revealed that Langford had a cameo appearance as the older version of Morgan Stark, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter. Even though fans will now get to see the scene on Disney +, the actress was still coy about it.

When Fallon stated that the actress could now say she was indeed in the movie, Katherine Langford replied, “I don’t know if I can say that, but I mean, it’s definitely like, it’s a weird thing. Because you’re perpetually terrified that you’re going to say something.” Fallon then jokes, “Oh my gosh, the Marvel police are watching!”

Langford explained how she got the role, saying, “I’m such a huge of the Marvel films and the Russo brothers, so when Marvel reached out to me to play Iron Man’s daughter, that was such an honor. And ultimately, it didn’t make it into the film, and creatively that makes sense, and, you know, that’s totally fine. I was just content with having the memory in my head.”

The Russo Brothers speak up

In a podcast interview, Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of the film, spoke on Katherine Langford’s brief role and what was the intent for it. The brothers also elaborated on why they decided not to show it in the theatrical version. “There was an idea that we had that Tony [Stark] was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers [at the end of Infinity War],” Joe stated. He explained that when the test audience saw it, they were “confused” by it.

Anthony joined in by adding, “What we realized about it was that we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it. The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go.”

While this seemed like a tough decision to make, at least fans of the movie will get a chance to see this scene soon!