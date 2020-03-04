By Elyse Johnson |

Katherine Langford became an instant sensation due to her breakout role on the Netflix drama, 13 Reasons Why. Langford portrayed the main character, Hannah Baker, whose tragic suicide is the central plot of the show. The troubled teen was bullied and abandoned by her friends and peers, but before she ended her life, she left 13 tapes to each person who had a hand in her demise. While the show does deal with controversial themes, it was lauded following its premiere and has since spawned two more seasons.

Langford’s character was only in the first two seasons of the show, but the Australian actress has moved on in her career. Langford was most recently in the mystery Knives Out and also had a part in Avengers: Endgame. Even though her time as Hannah Baker is over, Langford still looks back on that moment of her life fondly.

Katherine Langford still has love for Hannah Baker

At the Vanity Fair x Max Mara Celebration of Women in Film, Langford spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about being on the show. When asked how she felt about the ending of the second season, Langford replied, “You know I think in season two, we came back to a season quite closely off the back to season one, and in season one, you know the approach that we had, we didn’t know, how it was gonna resonate. We just wanted to go out and tell a story in the most authentic way possible.”

Katherine Langford continued by confirming her character’s arc would not be continued in the third season, but she would forever feel positively about her time as Hannah Baker.

“Hannah is officially done on 13 Reasons Why and you know, I feel really proud to have been a part of the project and I think 13 Reasons Why, even though Hannah isn’t in season three, her story is something I’m going to carry with me and I think a lot of other people are going to carry with them,” the actress stated.

Prior to the announcement of a third season and Langford’s departure, the actress spoke on her enjoyment portraying the enigmatic teenager. “As a lot of people know, season one and playing Hannah Baker was the first role that I ever had. And so for me, that first season was just very much focused on the work, which I’m incredibly grateful for. Everything that came after was a learning experience,” Langford told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress bids farewell

Once the news hit that Katherine Langford would be leaving the show, the actress shared a touching post on her Instagram page, paying tribute to Hannah. “‘Hannah…I love you…and I let you go’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on @13reasonswhy has officially come to an END! As most of you know, this was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” the actress commented under the picture.

Now the 23-year-old star is looking forward to the next chapter in her career, and we’re just as excited to see what she’ll do!