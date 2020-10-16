Katherine Heigl Shares First Look At New Netflix Series 'Firefly Lane'

It's been a minute since we last saw Katherine Heigl in a major project, so what a thrill when she took to Twitter this week and gave followers a sneak peek of her upcoming Netflix series, Firefly Lane.
Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the 10-part series follows the decades-long relationship between brash, ambitious Tully (Heigl) and her shy, emotionally reserved best friend Kate (played by Sarah Chalke). We won't spoil things but expect a heartbreaking tale of love and loss. (A dreamy Pacific Northwest backdrop and 70s costumes are added bonuses.)
Heigl, who says she cherishes the original book, adds that this role "was the perfect storm of blessings and an unforgettable moment in my 30 year career." It sounds like a binge-worthy series, as well as another reason to hope that 2020 hurries to a close.
Firefly Lane will premier on Netflix in early 2021.