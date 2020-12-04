Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Posted Nude Pregnancy Photo To Instagram News Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Posted Nude Pregnancy Photo To Instagram
Royals

Kate Middleton Wants More Security After Watching Trespasser Episode Of 'The Crown'

Profile of Kate Middleton looking concerned.
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Loads of people learn royal history through The Crown. According to one tabloid, one of those people is Kate Middleton. Has Middleton ramped up security in her home after learning that a man broke into Buckingham Palace in the 1980s? Gossip Cop investigates.

Screenshot from The Crown with Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth and Tom Brooke as Michael Fagan.
(Netflix)

Middleton Fears Break-In

Season four of The Crown has pushed the timeline up to the 1980s and depicted the Michael Fagan Incident. Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace twice and even got to see the Queen face to face. The palace reconsidered security after that. It’s a more famous story in England than in the United States, so many learned about it for the first time through the Netflix series.

According to Woman’s Day, the Duchess of Cambridge saw this episode and it “had an effect” on her. An insider said “she’s worried about someone getting ideas about this” and she “doesn’t want history repeating itself.” Despite Kensington Palace being “one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the world,” Middleton is “asking to up the amount of royal protection officers surrounding her family for the time being.”

It’s A Very Famous Story

It’s exceedingly unlikely that Middleton would learn about this incident from this TV show. For one thing, her husband’s side of the family lived through the event, but it was also quite a famous incident. The tabloid relies on the testimony of unreliable sources, so Gossip Cop has a difficult time believing the story

Does She Even Watch The Show?

Back when season three of The Crown debuted, it’s star Olivia Colman happened to run into Prince William. Colman asked him if he watched the show and, according to Colman, “His answer was a firm, ‘No.’” This is in line with a recent Daily Mail story about Prince William being unhappy with the show. Bearing this in mind, it seems unlikely that Middleton would watch the show in the first place.

Bad Middleton Reputation

On top of this narrative being unlikely for both historical and practical reasons, this tabloid publishes silly stories about Middleton all the time. It claimed Middleton was pregnant last Christmas, but nine months later there was no baby. It reported that Middleton was being handed the crown over Prince Charles, but, well, that just didn’t happen now did it? In a less absurd but still false story, it claimed Middleton was going to do a tell-all interview as a way to get back at Meghan Markle.

None of these stories were true in the slightest, which makes this increased security story all the less likely. We can’t trust these so-called sources, nor can we even trust that Middleton has seen the show. Even if she did watch it, she wouldn’t be learning anything new, so Gossip Cop is confidently saying that this story is bogus.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

