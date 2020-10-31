Kate Middleton To Tell Her Side Of The Story In Tell-All Interview?

There Is No Tell-All

Tabloid tell-alls are an easy story for tabloids to print. It frees the magazine to speculate on what might be said, or what stars could be thinking. In reality, an actual TV interview presents immediate logistical issues, none of which are addressed in this story. What station is the interview with? Would it be in person or via Zoom? Who would conduct the interview? All of these are legitimate questions that would be answered if this interview were actually happening.