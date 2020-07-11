Kate Middleton Threatening To Cut Meghan Markle Off Financially?

Then, has Markle has ever publicly called Middleton a “boring phony,” or pushed any rumors about Prince William “straying?” No, of course she hasn’t, that would be a PR disaster for the entire royal family and you would have heard about it. Gossip Cop has already debunked rumors about keeping secret diaries trashing Middleton or planting unflattering stories about her in British media. We don’t know how else to say it: they’re just not true.